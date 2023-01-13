Troubling aspects related to Biden mishandling of classified documents that must be probed

A few days back, the news broke about classified documents being discovered at Joe Biden's former office at his Washington-based Penn Biden Center think tank.

The mainstream media attempted to push the narrative that Trump’s alleged mishandling of classified documents was malicious and traitorous in motive while Biden’s was an unintentional, and rare mistake.

That claim of it being an occasional oversight fell apart when NBC News reported that Biden’s aides had discovered another batch of classified documents.

The White House refused to comment on the second batch but news reports revealed that they were discovered in a garage at Biden's home in Wilmington, Delaware.

Biden spent 191 days of his presidency in Delaware.

Biden is the highest-ranking public servant in the U.S., so taxpayers who fund his salary have the right to know about his activities and with whom he meets.

Yet Biden’s White House, from the very beginning, has refused to release the visitor logs from Biden's Delaware home.

The discovery of classified documents at the very location makes this lack of transparency most troubling.

Just yesterday, a GOP congressman from Texas, Lance Gooden, dispatched a letter to Biden urging that he immediately release his visitor records.

But there is more.

New York Post’s Miranda Devine posted a document titled, “background screening request” which shows that Hunter probably owned Joe’s Delaware home in 2018.

There is more proof regarding Hunter.

In response to Peter Doocy’s question. Biden claimed that his Corvette is also in a locked garage where the documents were, and he was implying that the documents were safe.

In the 2016 episode of "Jay Leno’s Garage," then-Vice President Biden, told Leno that Hunter and Beau, who died in 2015, had rebuilt the engine of Joe’s Corvette as a Christmas present.

Usually, important documents are locked in a safe for official documents. The fact that they were discovered in a storage space in Biden’s garage makes this suspicious.

Suspicions that Hunter may have had access to the classified documents appear increasingly likely

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland announced the appointment of a special counsel, Robert Hur, to investigate Biden’s mishandling of classified material.

Garland said that the appointment “underscores for the public the Department's commitment to both independence and accountability in particularly sensitive matters, and to making decisions indisputably guided only by the facts and the law.”

At that, the mainstream media made sure to explicitly state that Hur is a Republican, and a senior justice department official during the Trump presidency. The goal is to make it appear that Biden is receiving the same treatment as Trump. i.e., a probe by a Special Counsel from the other party

So here is a bit about Hur.

Hur was once a special assistant to Christopher Wray when he led the Justice Department’s criminal division.

Hur then served as the top aide to Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who praised Hur as a man with “experience and judgment [that] will advance our efforts to deter crime, promote the rule of law, and ensure equal justice for everyone.”

According to DOJ documents, Hur “handled, participated in, or had personal knowledge of the FBI’s relationship and communications with” Christopher Steele. Steele's infamous dossier launched the Trump-Russia collusion hoax.

Despite the knowledge that Steele's dossier was replete with falsehoods, Rosenstein appointed Robert Mueller as special counsel to investigate the Trump-Russia collusion. Mueller’s team was exclusively populated with Democrats and other varieties of Trump haters.

Hur also worked with Rosenstein on Mueller’s probe.

The Mueller probe was a political witch hunt. It lasted for nearly 2 years, cost $32 million in taxpayer funds, and probably cost the GOP the House during the 2018 midterms.

Can we expect Hur, who seems like Rosenstein’s pupil, to be fair?

Maybe!

The discovery of the first batch of classified documents was a breach because Biden’s aides had no security clearance. Ideally, DOJ officials with the appropriate authorities should have taken over the search for the remaining classified documents. But that didn’t happen, instead, Biden's aides with no clearance continue with their search. Hopefully, Hur will probe into this as well.

But there are other matters connected to these revelations that also deserve to be separately probed.

First is the delay in the announcement.

The documents were discovered on Nov. 2, 2022, yet the announcement of this discovery was made only this week, which is two months after the incident occurred.

This delay in the announcement caused a delay in the appointment of the special counsel. It probably gave Biden’s aides ample time to destroy evidence.

The probe must find out who authorized the suppression of key information that could have hurt the Democrats during the 2022 midterms, i.e., who interfered in the elections.

The second is the functioning of the National Archives and Records Administration.

Ideally, the Archives and Records Administration should have information security standards that track every classified document both in physical and digital form. When a document goes missing, its recovery should be its prime goal. Yet in Biden’s case, the documents went missing for more than six years, but nobody seemed to notice.

This dereliction of duty on the part of the National Archives and Records Administration must be probed and the guilty must be punished.

Now for this revelation itself.

We know that government agencies and the news media function as Democrat proxies.

You would hence expect them to work quietly behind the scenes to either take remedial action or to destroy the classified documents and deny that the breach ever occurred.

But that didn’t happen.

While Biden is unlikely to face punitive action, the fact that his violation became public is surprising. It brings an end to the claims that the adults are back in charge, i.e., order has been restored.

Even more startling was the appointment of a special counsel.

So what could this mean?

If the Hur probe crawls like a snail and doesn’t make any news, it can be inferred that it is merely a charade by the Democrats to deceive the public into thinking that all are equal before the law and to claim that Biden was given a clean chit only after an investigation.

It also gives them a reason to target Trump further to prevent him from running in 2024, and add ‘we don’t even spare a Democrat president.’

There is another more likely possibility, that was stated in a previous article:

The Democrats are probably tired of the declining and inarticulate Biden and want another puppet in 2024 who can play the part more convincingly.

If in the coming months, the probe makes news and reveals startling discoveries, it suggests the Democrats want Biden out. If Tara Reade’s name receives a mention in the mainstream media, you can be certain beyond doubt that they want Biden to quit.

All Biden has to do is withdraw from the race and the probe will suffer a natural but quiet demise and his glory will be restored.

We shall know the direction of the wind in the coming month.

