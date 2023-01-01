The winners of 2022

The year 2022 has finally come to an end, as we look to 2023 with hope and cautious optimism, let's review the winners 2022 in no particular order of importance:

Winners

President Trump

No matter what his myriad critic on either side of the political spectrum claim, the man remains the superstar of U.S. politics. As president, his record was that of peace and prosperity not just in the U.S. but around the globe. He would still be president if it wasn’t for the collusion among Democrats, Big Media, Big Tech, Big donors and government agencies to rig the 2020 elections. Without Trump, the GOP would probably have lost the House.

While the D.C. establishment, which also includes ‘conservative’ keep claiming Trump is finished, their myriad witch-hunts against him prove that he is their Number 1 fear. He deserves to be president in 2024.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

This is the man who pioneered the practice of giving the Democrats a taste of their own bad policies. The open-border Democrats usually ensure that illegal aliens are transported to blue-collar neighborhoods in red states, making the working class suffer. Gov. Abbott began transporting these illegal aliens to Democrat bastions such as New York and Washington. Suddenly the open-border advocates were lacking in passion. Abbott also stood up to the COVID-19 lunacy. He refused to issue mask mandates and other draconian Democrat-recommended restrictions.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis

The pro-DeSantis media may claim that he has stolen Trump’s show. But that is an overstatement. Yet his record as governor was stellar. He adapted Gov. Abbott’s tactics and transported illegal aliens recruited in Texas and likely headed to Florida to Martha’s Vineyard. He also took on COVID-19 propagandists, vaccine fanatics, hurricane looters, and woke Disney executives, Big Tech, etc. While the country was locked down and suffocating due to Democrat-imposed COVID-19 restrictions, DeSantis managed to strike a balance between respecting freedoms and managing COVID-19. He must complete his tenure as Florida governor to ensure Florida becomes a permanent red state. After that, he could start his campaign to ensure his next office address is 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue NW in Washington, D.C.

Louie Suljovic and Cazim Suljovic

Back in March, the proprietors of a New York City pizzeria bravely placed themselves in harm’s way to save a 61-year-old woman from being attacked and robbed outside their Queens restaurant. Cazim Suljovic, 68, was stabbed nine times by the thugs while his son Louie Suljovic, a military veteran suffered a punctured lung. U.S. Rep. Grace Meng honored both men with an official congressional proclamation and a certificate of special congressional recognition.

Proud to present them with an official congressional proclamation. I salute their selflessness & bravery. Our borough & city are tremendously proud of them, & will never forget the sacrifices they made to their own safety in order to help a fellow New Yorker. 2/2 — Grace Meng (@RepGraceMeng) April 1, 2022

Elon Musk

He was the world’s richest man. He could have continued to run Tesla and lived a life of luxury, peace, and comfort. Musk could have donated generously and pleased everyone. But instead, he took over Twitter, despite stiff opposition and attacks from the global left. After that, the revelations about what was going on there began. Through his Twitter Files series, he managed to expose the collusion among social media, government agencies, political operatives, and even big media to manipulate the public narrative via censorship and suppression. It is not a matter of if, but when, the D.C. establishment will target him. But he doesn’t seem bothered. Elon Musk has been displaced as the world's richest person by Bernard Arnault, clearly a price he is paying for standing up for what is right.

Richard Fierro

Back in November, a shooting occurred at a gay club in Colorado Springs. Fierro was at Club Q celebrating a birthday with his wife and daughter, along with her friends when he heard the sound of gunshots being fired. It was at that point, Fierro’s combat instinct kicked in. Fierro made sure that everyone was safe. He then rushed towards the gunman from behind and forced him to the ground while he urged others to call the police. Five people were killed and 17 were wounded that night. That number would have been much higher but for the heroism of Fierro.

Tom Cruise

Cruise reminded everyone what an old-fashioned movie star is. Cruise focused on entertaining and delivered a superlative product that was devoid of any political lectures or coded social messages. His film Top Gun: Maverick grossed $718 million in the United States alone and $770 million worldwide, making it the best-selling film of the year. It was loved by movie fans. Cruise reacted with humility and thanked his audience for watching his film.

Tucker Carlson

Carlson remains the most fearless voice in the media. He is a good old-fashioned journalist who comforts the afflicted and afflicts the comfortable. He is a conservative but by no means is he a partisan. While he easily holds Democrats such as Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Nancy Pelosi, and Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez accountable, he doesn’t hesitate to challenge Establishment Republicans such as Mitch McConnell, Lindsey Graham, Mitt Romney, and many others. He is among the few advocates of free speech out there in the press. He often asks questions that few in the media dare to. Like Trump and Musk, he too, is the recipient of the most vicious attacks. Because telling the truth in times of peril is a revolutionary act.

Chris Rock

Actor Chris Rock was a victim of an unprovoked violent attack by Will Smith. The attack occurred before a global audience. Alas, we live in an era where such sensationalism overrules rationlity. The attack could define Rock’s legacy. Where ever he goes he could end up being called ‘the guy who was slapped at the Oscars.’ It could overshadow his prodigious comic talents and his gift as a performer.

Rock could have made this all about himself and wallowed in self-pity. He could have used his victimhood to raise his profile as an ‘activist.’ It would have enabled him prominence and financial gain. He could have claimed it reminded him of his childhood trauma due to racism. Yet he chose to remain dignified in his silence. He went back to work. He hasn't uttered a syllable about the incident on social media or anywhere else. Hopefully it will be addressed in his act.

Democrats

Sadly for Americans, the Democrats are among the winners of 2022. Biden's catastrophic misgovernance ruined the economy, caused high inflation, caused a crime wave, and brought in an uncontrolled influx of illegal aliens and the smuggling of illicit drugs into the U.S. Instead of addressing these issues, the Democrats remained focused on Trump, their green new deal, and the welfare of Ukraine.

Biden struggled to string a coherent sentence due to his declining cognitive abilities. Biden’s Vice President Kamala Harris had similar problems despite her functioning cognitive abilities. The rest of the Democrats were pretenders who claimed to be compassionate yet their sole focus remained on one cause, themselves.

Despite that, the Democrats didn’t do too badly during the midterms. Biden lost fewer seats in the House and Senate than Democrat stars such as Barack Obama and Bill Clinton. Yes, the elections were compromised but in the end, the Democrats didn’t receive the routing they deserved.

Tomorrow, I will deliver my list of sinners of 2022.

Image: Gage Skidmore, via Wikimedia Commons // CC BY-SA 2.0