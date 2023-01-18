The View’s Joy Behar disparages 'heterosexual men' and 'conservatives” for supporting the NFL

During a conversation about the tragic injury to Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, Joy Behar angrily denounced "heterosexual men" and "conservatives" for supporting tackle football.

Leftists enjoy nothing more than virtue-signaling in the wake of tragedies. The more frequent the tragedies, the more they get to preen and show off their moral superiority.

In a discussion with the co-hosts of "The View,” Behar stated, "45% of Americans think that tackle football is appropriate. Heterosexual men voted the most support for kids doing football.”

The Remarkably Repulsive One sneeringly added, "And conservatives were more likely to support youth tackle football. Just saying.”

And liberals are more likely to support soccer, defunding the police, and abortion. Just saying.

Hamlin, thank God, is in the midst of a miraculous recovery, while every innocent baby ever aborted is still dead. As are those whose lives were taken by criminals undeterred by a police presence.

What a pathetic attempt to appear more moral-than-thou.

Does the radically liberal Behar ever think about all the lives ruined or ended by abortion, puberty blockers, chemical castration, fentanyl coming across an open border, and skyrocketing violent crime in Democrat-run cities…due to Democrat policies?! HIV? Monkeypox?

By contrast, the NFL has suffered one on-field death in 50 years.

Tackle football, like many other sports, rewards and/or imbues values of discipline, teamwork, maximum effort, toughness, planning, perseverance, and optimism. And it makes multi-millionaires of those who play it professionally, a high percentage of whom are minorities.

Behar probably thinks of herself as intelligent—even witty-- which is frightening. She definitely strives to be “woke.” In reality, she’s just an ignorant skank.

There is no Joy in watching The View. In its own way, it attempts to foster the continuing infantilization and feminization of America and its citizens. Virtue-signaling doesn’t—or shouldn’t—work when one is trafficking in amorality…or worse.

Only “45% of Americans think that tackle football is appropriate,” according to Behar.

Well, I think that 0% of sane, heterosexual Americans should watch “The View.”

But conservatives don’t tell other people what they should—or should not-- do.

Roughly three million idiots people watch The View on any given day. An average NFL broadcast attracts more than five times that number.

Just saying.

Image: Screen shot from Sky News video of ABC News clip, via shareable YouTube