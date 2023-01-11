The ‘transgender’ tide rises higher, and it’s all Justice Gorsuch’s fault

The news has three more terrible stories about the inroads so-called “transgenderism” is making in society. This madness destroys our children and our country—and the Ur source of its power is Justice Neil Gorsuch. Now, there are only three ways to get ourselves out of the mess he put us in.

As you contemplate the inroads so-called “transgender” madness is making in America, don’t lose sight of the fact that there are no studies that I’m aware of that prove that people can be born in the wrong body and that gender is just a societal construct. Instead, as my most recent review of the literature available at the American Academy of Pediatricians shows, every article is predicated on the assumption that “transgenderism” is real.

The fact that “transgenderism” is an academic chimera hasn’t slowed institutions from embracing it. Three recent stories illustrate the madness:

First, last week in Maryland, a federal judge ruled that a Catholic medical center must remove a woman’s healthy uterus so that her body more closely aligns with her gender dysphoria. In other words, a religious institution must mutilate a healthy body in the service of mental illness. The judge, Deborah K. Chasanow, is a Clinton nominee.

Image: Neil Gorsuch takes the oath of office. Public domain.

Second, word recently emerged that Harvard Medical School, a once reputable institution, is offering an elective course entitled “Caring for Patients with Diverse Sexual Orientations, Gender Identities, and Sex Development.” In a reality-based world, that class would teach physicians how to be sensitive when dealing with patients suffering from gender dysphoria, even while helping them become reconciled to their biological bodies. This class is different (emphasis mine):

This elective is a four-week multidisciplinary clinical-and-scholarly experience that trains students to provide high-quality, culturally responsive care for patients with diverse sexual orientations, gender identities, and sex development. Many of these patients identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex or asexual (LGBTQIA+). Clinical exposure and education will focus on serving gender and sexual minority people across the lifespan, from infants to older adults.

Infants! Can’t walk, can’t talk, need diapers, but they know their gender identity. Ludicrously, the course description insists that it incorporates “Basic Science Content and Evidence-Based Medicine.”

Transgender madness has also entered the military in a way that will certainly drive down future enlistment (emphasis mine):

The U.S. Army has prepared extensive guidance for how to integrate transgender soldiers into its ranks, including instructions for group showers and how to respond to pregnant men, newly revealed training documents show. [snip] One slide in the “Tier Two” training materials addresses how an officer should respond when a soldier approaches “to discuss his newly confirmed pregnancy.” [snip] Soldiers have to accept living conditions with little or no privacy, including in open-bay showers, where women might find themselves bathing alongside “a female who has male genitalia” or vice versa.

A military that cannot distinguish a boy from a girl and that is incapable of affirming that only women get pregnant cannot win wars.

The left understands that transgenderism is the perfect wedge issue to take over institutions, destroy families, and sever people’s connections with their own bodies. It is a cult behavior that our institutions have embraced to further power.

And it’s all Justice Neil Gorsuch’s fault. The Civil Rights Act of 1964, to the extent it uses the word “sex,” quite clearly means biological sex. There was no “gender identity” back in the day, and it was not referring to sexual behaviors. But that’s not what Gorsuch read into the act. No wonder CNN celebrated his 2020 ruling:

Justice Neil Gorsuch, President Donald Trump’s first nominee to the Supreme Court, delivered an opinion Monday that will change how more than 7 million LGBTQ individuals will live and work in the United States. It is a watershed moment from an unlikely author that means gay, lesbian and transgender workers are protected by federal civil rights law. It is a stunning defeat for judicial conservatives who worked to ensure Gorsuch’s nomination and Republicans, including Donald Trump, who stymied President Barack Obama’s nominee for the Supreme Court, liberal Merrick Garland in 2016. The ruling puts Gorsuch in the history books. Title VII of the Civil Rights Act, Gorsuch wrote, which bars discrimination “because of sex,” also covers claims based on sexual orientation and gender identity.

There are only three ways to roll back what Gorsuch did: (1) Get the Supreme Court to reverse his decision (unlikely); (2) get Congress to amend the Civil Rights Act (very unlikely); or (3) amend the Constitution to make biological sex the law of the land (impossible to imagine).

We must fight the madness in every way possible but, when the fight is hard, remember that an ostensible conservative made the most activist decision possible. The same Court that paved the way for killing 61 million babies has now paved the way for destroying the lives and bodies of many of those who survived the Supreme Court’s baby purge.