The ‘six documents’ hoax in latest discovery of classified docs destroys the narrative of ‘transparency’ and ‘good faith’

Many media outlets -- and even the GOP House Judiciary Committee -- are reporting that “6 documents” were found Friday in the latest search of Joe Biden’s Wilmington, DE mansion.

🚨THEY JUST FOUND SIX MORE CLASSIFIED DOCUMENTS AT JOE BIDEN’S HOUSE! — House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) January 22, 2023

But a careful reading of the statement of Biden’s personal attorney Bob Bauer, on which this conclusion is based, reveals it to be at best a misunderstanding and at worst a hoax.

“DOJ took possession of materials it deemed within the scope of its inquiry, including six items consisting of documents with classification markings and surrounding materials, some of which were from the President’s service in the Senate and some of which were from his tenure as Vice President.

“Six items consisting of documents with classification markings” is deceptively vague, and I would argue misleading language. What exactly are the “items”? Are they Bankers Boxes full of hundreds of documents? They could be. We don’t know, and so far, the DOJ has said nothing to the public to enlighten us.

This is the opposite of the “transparency” upon which the kid glove treatment afforded to Biden, compared to the dawn FBI raid imposed upon Trump with his attorneys kept away from the searchers, is based.

I get it that lawyers are tasked with minimizing the damage to their clients, and Bob Bauer’s statement is consistent with his responsibility to his client, Joe Biden. And his statement, no doubt, is strictly speaking truthful. But it is also misleading, as the initial public reaction, even from opponents of the Biden, indicates.

We are being played. The only question – and it is barely a question at this point – is whether the DOJ also is being played. The fact that it has not clarified the misleading “items” language suggests that it is a willing participant in the political effort to minimize damage to Biden.

