The Paul Pelosi attack coverup was another instance of the Democrats rigging the 2022 midterms

For any given election, it is customary to expect some falsehoods. An occasional overstatement of accomplishments, the underplaying of shortcomings, the mischaracterization of statements of opponents. All of this is political theatre.

While candidates and campaigns fabricate, government agencies must serve as watchdogs to reveal complete and factual information to every citizen so that they can freely decide whom to vote for.

Why is it necessary to state the obvious?

Because matters have obviously gone haywire.

Just yesterday, following a court order, footage of the attack on Paul Pelosi at his San Francisco home was made public. The details were thoroughly covered by Andrea Widberg in her recent piece. There are open questions and no clear answers about some aspects of the occurrences that night. The reason citizens should be concerned about it is because the incident was used to push a narrative prior to the midterm elections.

This wasn’t just a few conspiracy theorists blogging from their basements, it was a Democrat and media blitzkrieg.

Joe Biden described the attack as "despicable," and denounced a corrosive political climate for contributing to violence. He baselessly claimed that the attack appeared to be "intended for Nancy."

Barack Obama also claimed that the attack was politically motivated.

Obama on the Paul Pelosi attack: "One thing is clear. This habit that we see ... of saying the worst about other people, demonizing people, that creates a dangerous climate." pic.twitter.com/VIb2nDWjFM — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 29, 2022

Hillary Clinton blamed the GOP and its "mouthpieces" for spreading hate and deranged conspiracy theories, adding that the attack was shocking, but not surprising.

The Republican Party and its mouthpieces now regularly spread hate and deranged conspiracy theories. It is shocking, but not surprising, that violence is the result. As citizens, we must hold them accountable for their words and the actions that follow.https://t.co/MQor4NDFeE — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 29, 2022

The P.R. wing for the Democrats, which masquerades as the news media, pounced upon the story and used it to campaign for the Democrats weeks before the midterm elections.

Back then NBC News reporter Miguel Almaguer said the following the attack on Paul Pelosi.

“The 82-year-old did not immediately declare an emergency or try to leave his home, but instead began walking several feet back into the foyer toward the assailant and away from police.” “Why Pelosi didn’t try to flee or tell responding officers he was in distress is unclear.” “According to court documents, when the officer asked what was going on, defendant smiled and said 'everything's good' but instantaneously a struggle ensued as police clearly saw David DePape strike Paul Pelosi in the head with a hammer.”

BREAKING: Paul Pelosi opened the door for cops, did not flee or declare emergency, walked back to the attacker in the house, then was ATTACKED!? WHAT!? pic.twitter.com/9YfJiaJX9f — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) November 4, 2022

The report was factual and consistent with the initial police report and the contents of the police footage released yesterday. Yet the report was taken down in a matter of hours with an editor’s note that “it did not meet NBC News reporting standards.” The unofficial definition of these ‘standards’ is obediently parroting the Democrat narrative, which Almaguer didn’t. Consequently, Almaguer was suspended because telling the truth under a totalitarian regime is seen as an act of rebellion that must be punished to send a warning to others.

The remaining Democrat mouthpieces such as the Washington Post, the New York Times, Vanity Fair, Vox, and Rolling Stone gleefully carried the claim that Paul’s assailant was a right-wing extremist, promoting the "narrative."

Government agencies did their bit, too. Hours after the attack on Paul, bulletins were dispatched to law enforcement across the nation warning of a "heightened threat" of domestic violent extremism against candidates and election workers, driven by individuals with "ideological grievances." The suppression of the police footage of the Pelosi attack was done purposefully to create a vacuum that can be filled with the right-wing insurrection narrative before the midterms, because the January 6 TV show trial was receiving no traction at all.

But this wasn’t the only suppression of information. On Nov. 2, 2022, a few days prior to the midterms, Joe Biden's lawyers reportedly "discovered" several classified documents in his former office at Biden's Washington think tank, the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement. The news was important because President Trump’s home was raided in August 2022. That raid was conducted despite ongoing negotiations between the authorities and Trump’s lawyers about the handover of the documents. There was no indication that Trump’s team was trying to impede the transfer of documents back to the National Archives.

The goal of the raid was political. It was a bid to create the appearance that Trump’s actions were nefarious and that Trump was the only president in the history of the nation to mishandle classified information. The raid was used by the media to promote conspiracy theories about Trump wanting to sell nuclear secrets to adversarial foreign powers. It was sort of a sequel to the Trump-Russia collusion hoax and the claim that Trump is a force of chaos and recklessness.

But news of classified documents at Biden’s former office became public more than two months after their discovery, on Jan. 9, 2023. This was obviously to prevent any harm to the Democrats during the midterms. Government agencies once again were found working for the Democrats as they led this act of suppression of key information to protect the White House.

These instances of suppression must have impacted voting decisions in favor of the Democrats.

But it wasn’t only narrative manipulation. On March 7, 2021, Biden signed an Executive Order on ‘Promoting Access to Voting’ that ordered federal agencies to “consider ways to expand citizens’ opportunities to register to vote and to obtain information about, and participate in, the electoral process.” The Foundation for Government Accountability (FGA) filed several Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests relating to the order. After a long wait, the DOJ released the information on the order, but it was heavily redacted.

It remains unclear how Biden’s order was implemented on the ground.

Was it a collaboration between the government and Democrat activists to coerce voters? Were government resources used to campaign for Democrats? Did they conduct registration drives among likely Democrat voters? Did federal agents or 'activists' promote mail-in ballots? We won't know, but the fact that details of the order were suppressed makes it likely that government resources were misused to help the Democrats.

There were problems at the counting stations as well. Following the midterm gubernatorial race in Arizona, various discrepancies in the votes were revealed. Internal communications between election officials in Arizona's Maricopa County after the election revealed that roughly 16,000 more ballots than the estimated number of ballots were counted and officials had no explanation about the reason for this major discrepancy. We know this because the GOP gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake took the initiative to challenge these discrepancies.

Perhaps there were similar issues in other states that nobody bothered to challenge?

Recent polling from CNN revealed that an astounding 48 percent of Americans do not trust elections and even think that it is at least somewhat likely that elected officials will successfully overturn the results of a U.S. election because their party did not win.

Clearly, the suppression of key information, secret voter registration initiatives, and the manipulations of votes at the counting stations have a role to play in this distrust.

Trust in elections is essential for the survival of any civilized democracy.

Once that erodes, so does the democratic character of the nation and soon there is total anarchy.

The ball once again is in the court of the GOP.

Image: Screen shot from NBC News video, via Twitter