The Democrat race baiters were all over the tragedy in Monterey Park

Americans woke to a terrible story this morning: There was a mass shooting at a Chinese Lunar New Year celebration in Monterey Park, California, near Los Angeles, that killed ten people and injured another ten, all Asian. For many hours, that was all we knew. However, that information vacuum didn’t stop leftist race-baiters from building up their rage against “racists” (meaning, of course, those who are not Democrats). As it turned out, they were completely wrong about the killing. There are no apologies, of course. Instead, you know that they’ll simply double down on attacking the Second Amendment.

After news broke about the shooting, “anti-racist” tweets instantly appeared, from the heights of the Democrat party on down, all of which also gave a fair measure of hatred to the Second Amendment and America in general:

Ten dead in Monterey Park. I am sickened.



A horrific example of needless gun violence. With bigotry toward AAPI individuals as a possible motive.



The families are in my prayers as we seek information by law enforcement.



We’ll never quit demanding real action on gun safety. — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) January 22, 2023

Devastated by the news out of Monterey Park. My heart breaks for the victims, their families & friends, and all those impacted by this gun violence during Lunar New Year celebrations

These mass shootings can't continue, and Arizona stands united w/ the AAPI community against hate — Katie Hobbs (@katiehobbs) January 22, 2023

I don’t want to hear a single thought or prayer from Republicans about the mass shooting in Monterey Park. I just want action. I want Republicans to finally act to reform our nations broken gun laws & condemn anti-Asian hate in all its forms. Until then, spare me the condolences. — Victor Shi (@Victorshi2020) January 22, 2023

Monterey Park is a suburb of LA. I can't help but think about the Chinese massacre of 150 years ago, when 18 were killed. A lot has changed, of course. But much hasn't. We're still viewed as alien by many; unassimilable. Bracing myself for the motive... https://t.co/RWHuRWjP9L — Michael Luo (@michaelluo) January 22, 2023

Republicans breed hate are why maniacs can easily massacre and wound 20 innocent humans in seconds. Yes. I blame them. Every last one of them. #MontereyPark https://t.co/36e4pqNRvr pic.twitter.com/3qnkV87hQE — Nancy Lee Grahn (@NancyLeeGrahn) January 22, 2023

holding both the pain of the monterey park shooting (where i was born) & recognition that any mass shooting in america is directly descended from racist misogynist systems of violence. to quote prof. dean spade @deanspade, "the mass shooter is the police, right?" pic.twitter.com/52p9qzZmQc — Mid-Sunset Neighborhood Association *parody* (@sunsetsafety1st) January 22, 2023

There is no evidence released at this moment or the time of your tweet that suggests or indicates the shooting was motivated by white supremacy. The gunman is still at-large and your tweet is spreading unconfirmed claims that may endanger residents in the area. https://t.co/hYzYQ57ph4 pic.twitter.com/As6ky4zgsi — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) January 22, 2023

The themes are always there within minutes of any story about a shooting. Indeed, one person pithily summed everything that leftists instantly spouted the moment the story broke:

If the shooter is White, then it's a hate crime.

If the shooter is a POC, then it's a gun crime.

Hope this helps.#TeachableMoment#MontereyPark — The Write View (@TheWriteView) January 22, 2023

As it turned out, they were completely wrong about the nature of the shooting. It wasn’t some anti-Asian White man. Instead, it was a middle-aged Asian man taking out on his community his anger over a domestic dispute:

On Saturday January 21, 2023 at 10:22 PM the suspect male/adult/Asian pictured above was involved in a shooting. Investigators have identified him as a Homicide suspect and he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Contact LASD Homicide with any information at 323-890-5000. pic.twitter.com/2gPUBBybvv — Robert Luna (@LACoSheriff) January 22, 2023

As for the Second Amendment, modern history is clear: The greatest numbers of gun deaths occur when a government disarms its people. Ask the victims of the Nazis, the Soviets, the Chinese communist party, Castro’s communist party, the North Korean communist party, and every other victim of a totalitarian government that reserved arms for itself. Oh, wait! You can’t ask them. They’re dead.

America is a violent country, not because of its guns, but because of its gun culture. Hollywood, where the stars are protected by men with guns, glamorizes guns in most of its products. Currently, the Democrats have illegally created an open border over which people stream from some of the most violent countries in the world: Mexico, Honduras, Colombia, Venezuela, El Salvador, etc. Across America’s Democrat-run cities, Soros DAs refuse to enforce the laws against criminals.

And, of course, Democrats continue their strident push for complete license to kill babies up to the point of birth, something that preoccupied the White House today:

I believe Roe got it right.



I commit to the American people that I'll never back down in our fight to safeguard access to health care, including the right to choose.https://t.co/LANtmWBNN9. — President Biden (@POTUS) January 22, 2023

For 50 years, women had the right to make our own decisions about our bodies — the right to control our futures.



But today, for far too many women across the country, that right no longer exists. It’s devastating. pic.twitter.com/3J0QUafKFL — Jill Biden (@FLOTUS) January 22, 2023

Today should have been the 50th Anniversary of Roe v. Wade. Instead, extremist so-called leaders have taken away a woman’s fundamental freedom to make decisions about her own body.



This afternoon, I’m speaking in Tallahassee, Florida about our fight ahead. — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) January 22, 2023

What will change America is a change in culture. Until we become a nation with a reverence for life and the rule of law, violence will continue. The problem isn’t guns; it’s Democrats.

