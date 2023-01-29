Tech CEO pats himself on the back, claiming to have prevented election of 'right-wing governments' in Europe

So migrants do indeed enter countries illegally and bring with them a lot of crime.

That's what anyone who lives in a migrant zone, which includes Europe, already knows, given the scope of soaring crime in such areas.

A recent Swedish study, cited below, certainly found a link:

The Swedes who wrote it, of course, were prosecuted as racists.

Now we have a Silicon Valley tech baron admitting the same, with no prosecution in sight.

Why's that? Perhaps because of how he contexted it. Alex Karp, the head of the Silicon Valley tech company, Palantir, was in Europe for the Davos conference and whipped out some of his artificial intelligence (AI) gizmos, telling a reporter there:

“This product has stopped major terror attacks multiple times every year… And I believe… One of the things I’m most proud of is that… if those terror attacks had happened, you would have a far-Right government in every single country in Europe… and especially in the [Nordic countries].” Presumably, Karp is saying that migrants would have caused so many terror attacks that every country in Europe would elect a “far-Right” government to end the madness.

So he's saying he knows that illegal migrant masses contain people who are hellbent on committing acts of terrorism, he's proud that his technology he stopped those attacks, not because stopping attacks on innocent people is right in itself, but because they prevent the elections of "right-wing governments."

What a guy.

He's admitting that migrants conduct attacks, and he's proud of stopping the attacks because he thinks he's preventing the election of "right-wing governments."