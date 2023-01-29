Tech CEO pats himself on the back, claiming to have prevented election of 'right-wing governments' in Europe
So migrants do indeed enter countries illegally and bring with them a lot of crime.
That's what anyone who lives in a migrant zone, which includes Europe, already knows, given the scope of soaring crime in such areas.
A recent Swedish study, cited below, certainly found a link:
According to a RealClearPolitics investigation, by respected researchers John R. Lott, Jr. and James Varney, a Swedish study has proven that there is a significant link between illegal immigration and violent crime, noting Sweden's sudden upsurge in violent crime traced to unassimilated illegal immigrants.
RCI collected homicide data for the European Union from the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime for 11 years, from 2010 to 2020, and compared it to rising percentages of each country’s foreign-born population. Even after accounting for variations among countries, the data show that each one percentage point increase in immigrant population is associated with a 3.6 percent increase in the homicide rate.
The Swedes who wrote it, of course, were prosecuted as racists.
Now we have a Silicon Valley tech baron admitting the same, with no prosecution in sight.
Why's that? Perhaps because of how he contexted it. Alex Karp, the head of the Silicon Valley tech company, Palantir, was in Europe for the Davos conference and whipped out some of his artificial intelligence (AI) gizmos, telling a reporter there:
“This product has stopped major terror attacks multiple times every year… And I believe… One of the things I’m most proud of is that… if those terror attacks had happened, you would have a far-Right government in every single country in Europe… and especially in the [Nordic countries].”Presumably, Karp is saying that migrants would have caused so many terror attacks that every country in Europe would elect a “far-Right” government to end the madness.
Karp's company, Palantir, is an interesting one, in that in back in 2019, it endured protests from Stanford University students and then students from other places, about its contract with ICE to help on illegal immigration enforcement. Here's a news item here.
Now Karp is billing his product not as an illegal-alien preventative, but a right-wing government election preventative, keeping in the current spirit of the Big Tech which is all about meddling in democratic elections.
So on top of his mouthful about immigrants and crime, and his calling to prevent the election of right-wing governments worldwide, we now know he's a hypocrite of sorts, likely repackaging his controversial money-maker into a rightwing preventative tool.
Kind of skeevy, don't you think?
Image: Pixabay / Pixabay License