Speaker McCarthy delivers...so far

The 118th Session of the U.S. House of Representatives is off to a roaring start, amidst adoption of HR 5. Rules negotiated between newly-elected Speaker Kevin McCarthy and twenty America First members. After five grueling days of balloting without a final selection, McCarthy won election by virtue of being smart enough to collaborate with the objecting members who remain unshakable in their principles.

What is unique is how, literally overnight, Republican House members morphed into a united, formidable party of relevance and authority as Majority Leader Steve Scalise (LA) and Rules Committee Chair Tom Cole (OK) took full command of the House floor guiding adoption of the rules on a party line 220 - 213 vote with one nay Republican vote.

As debates evolved over the next three days, Republicans played it perfectly, focused on the high road, maintaining a civil attitude of collegiality with reliable facts and pledging to benefit all Americans with a more equitable, engaged process before taking legislation to the House floor.

Meanwhile, across the aisle, the Democrats, led by ranking minority Rep. Jim McGovern (MA) went on the attack as Dems resorted to name calling, petty whining, and complaining; at times bordering on the emotionally overwrought without articulating a valid reason for their opposition. Whenever Democrats boast about abortion or lodge accusations of ‘terrorists,’ ‘extremists,’ or ‘election deniers,’ it is an admission that they do not have the votes or a credible factual argument and that they are on the ropes; especially as they are genetically incapable of debating without carping about former President Donald Trump and referring to all Republicans as MAGA extremists as if it were an insult.

Highlights of the week’s impressive legislative accomplishments include:

Meanwhile, Speaker McCarthy has been making promised committee assignments with Reps. Andy Ogles (TN) and Byron Donalds (FL) named to the influential Financial Services Committee and Rep. Ralph Norman (SC) continuing on the FSC. Donalds has also been named as the speaker’s representative on the administrative arm of the Republican Steering Committee. Rep. Andrew Clyde (GA) and Rep. Michael Cloud (TX) are appointed to the powerful Appropriations Committee. Three appointments to the essential Rules Committee are publicly pending although appointment selections have been made but not expected to be announced until Congress reconvenes on January 24th.

There is an undeniable new dynamism manifest as a quick look at proposed bills introduced by Republican House Members for committee consideration reveals widespread pertinent topics: HR 344 prohibit purchase of American real estate by CCP members; HR 336 immediate resumption of Building the Wall; HR 337 prohibition of a ban on gas stoves; HR 335 increased fentanyl penalty; HR 343 prohibit U.S. contributions to the World Health Organization, HR 348 required audit of COVID-19 funding and on and on.

While McCarthy confirmed that Trump played a significant role in making the necessary calls, there is no agreement that he positively influenced the Twenty to ‘knock it off’ and seal the deal before they reached the point where the deal could not be improved upon. While some of the Twenty are already acknowledged as America First pioneers, others are growing into their niche as a new faction of politically savvy trailblazers; all no doubt reenergizing the House Republican party as it provides a model for the country and the Senate to experience how a determined single-minded truth-to-power minority can positively alter a once-resistant majority.

