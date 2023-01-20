Senate Republicans: Time to ditch Mitch

According to a poll released earlier this month by Morning Consult, and reported by a number of websites, including The Hill, Mitch McConnell, the senior senator from Kentucky and Senate Republican leader, is not very popular in his home state. His disapproval rating is 64%, and his approval rating is less than half that figure at 29%.

This observer will venture to suggest that, among Republican voters nationwide, the Senate's GOP leader has an approval rating even lower than 29% — perhaps even lower than 20%.

Accordingly, a politically paranoid question comes to mind: are the Republicans who have kept McConnell their leader since the 110th Congress beholden to the Deep State?

Here are the congresses and years of McConnell's leadership positions, from www.senate.gov.

In 2018, McConnell became the longest-serving Republican senator in a leadership position. In view of his unpopularity with the GOP base: why?

Grassroots Republicans saw what happened in 2017, when the GOP House speaker and GOP Senate leader were hostile to the GOP president: the Democrats were left free to undermine the duly elected president, by hook and by crook. It is, simply, intolerable that a Republican Senate leader should be in power from now until the election days (sigh) of 2024 — and free to violate President Reagan's Eleventh Commandment: Republicans shall not speak ill of Republicans. Certainly, Republicans would be committing politicide if Donald J. Trump were nominated in 2024, with McConnell, from his office in the U.S. Capitol, undermining said nominee.

Does anybody recall McConnell demanding that Jan. 6 defendants be treated fairly, with the full protection of due process rights? How can we recall a non-event?

Next question: Did McConnell speak out against the Jan. 6 kangaroo court? Here is the answer to that question from The New York Times: "McConnell Denounces R.N.C. Censure of Jan 6 Panel Members." What more evidence is needed that the Senate Republicans have as their leader a Deep State mole, with a brief to undermine conservative populism whenever it raises its liberty-enhancing head?

The (new) chairperson of the Republican National Committee, mindful of McConnell's treachery to our founding legacy, should consult with conservative populists in the Senate (there must be a few) on ways and means to ease Mitch McConnell into retirement. Commissioner of the National Football League, perhaps?

