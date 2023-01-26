Seattle official: ‘finite space’ for corpses ‘exceeded on a regular basis’

Now, I know no one could have predicted this, but taking a pro-delinquency approach to public policy actually leads to cultural and societal degradation; nowhere is that more obvious than in the leftist strongholds of the West Coast.

Check out this Monday headline from The Daily Beast: “Seattle Morgue Struggling to Accommodate Glut of Fentanyl Deaths”.

The opening blurb from the article reads:

As it scrambles to address a rapid rise in fentanyl overdose deaths, Washington state’s largest county by population is ‘struggling’ to make space for all the bodies piling up in its morgue, an official said last week.

Under the Democrats of Seattle, the drug problem is so bad and so fatal, government officials can’t bury or cremate the human remains fast enough.

Dr. Faisal Khan, who made headlines in 2021 for alleging abuse at the hands of Republicans as he advocated for the forced implementation of masks, said this:

The Medical Examiner’s Office is now struggling with the issue of storing bodies because the fentanyl-related death toll continues to climb….

(Is Khan on the verge of a conservative awakening? I wish.)

Khan isn’t just any Seattle official, he’s the county “Public Health Director” himself.

Here’s some hard data for context, from conservative talk radio personality, Jason Rantz:

King County has already experienced over one fatal fentanyl overdose death a day for the month of January, with 31 deaths as of Jan. 22, 2023. Last year, the county recorded 1,019 fatal overdoses, with fentanyl responsible for the majority of deaths at 686. It’s the highest number of overdose deaths the county has ever recorded.

But the fentanyl crisis isn’t exclusive to Seattle: it’s a mess exclusive to leftist policy in action. So, if you like zombie-like druggies and homeless camps, thank your neighborhood Democrat!

Take a look at the image in the tweet below, and pay attention to the locale:

Downtown Portland parking garage elevator reeks and is filled with fentanyl foil and covered in urine. pic.twitter.com/mM3NDbBbDe — Rational in Portland (@rationalinpdx) January 19, 2023

Or, how about this one:

Last night I went to a bar in downtown San Francisco.



It looked like a dystopia.



I saw hundreds of people folded over (likely high on Fentanyl), or sitting on the sidewalks smoking.



Almost every person looked homeless.



I felt scared to park and walk two blocks. pic.twitter.com/zv3cdMtoj5 — Michelle Tandler (@michelletandler) January 22, 2023

Given the obvious negative impact of transitioning away from an ethic of anti-substance abuse and towards a pro-drug “morality,” you’d think the newly-elected county attorney would be focused on tackling the crisis, right?

Wrong. Instead, she’s opening new government divisions and offices to address “gun violence” and “gender-based” crimes.

The legacy of the Democrats and their voters really is something of — what should be — a dystopian tale.

Image: Gillfoto, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons, unaltered.