Scott Atlas calls Twitter’s COVID censorship “criminal”

Elon Musk is steadily revealing how Twitter censored physicians who did not toe the Democrat party line on COVID treatments or vaccines. Scott Atlas was one of the physicians who tried to speak out and who was censored for doing so. In an interview with Eva Fu, Atlas explains that this Twitter censorship should be considered criminal because the policy deprived Americans of information that could have saved lives.

Atlas wrote a book, A Plague Upon Our House: My Fight at the Trump White House to Stop COVID from Destroying America, describing his epic battle against the federal public health agencies, especially Doctors Fauci and Birx, during his short stint at the Trump White House. (See a review here.) He gives details about the malevolence and mendacity that characterized the deep state and public health community.

In the interview, Atlas discusses with Fu the information that Elon Musk has released from Twitter that shows how the organization limited or deleted tweets from physicians who opposed official government official recommendations on pandemic mitigation. According to Atlas, these revelations are “only the tip of the iceberg.” Instead, he says,

“There’s a far larger story here that we need to hear,” he said, which he considers “far more nefarious and more systemic than isolated tweets being pulled down.” “This seems to be criminal behavior, and I think it needs to be investigated in the courts,” he said.

What makes this criminal, according to Atlas, is that it perpetrated an official fraud that directly affected people’s lives, causing harm and death. This wasn’t limited to American lives. Atlas believes that federal actors colluding with Twitter to deceive the public during the COVID pandemic caused worldwide damage. “When correct science policy is blocked, people die, and people died from the censorship.”

Image: Scott Atlas. YouTube screen grab.

Atlas homes in on the moment of peak censorship, “When decisions were being made in 2020 and imposed upon the public, that’s when censorship counted the most.” Without any alternative viewpoints,

“It created this illusion that there was a consensus among science and public health policy experts that lockdowns should be imposed; it created and perpetrated lies that if you were opposed to lockdowns, you were choosing the economy over lives, and that if you were opposed to lockdowns, you were somehow calling for letting the infection spread without any mitigation whatsoever,” he said.

It wasn’t just the public that was misled. “The absence of alternative viewpoints manipulated not only the public, but government officials as well, Atlas said.:

These policies didn’t just waste money or inconvenience people. The consequences were more dire:

“They absolutely contributed to policies that killed massive numbers of people and destroyed children and low-income people, who are the most vulnerable. That’s why it’s criminal.”

Along with many other physicians of integrity, in the face of the government’s and social media’s malicious conduct, Scott Atlas did the right thing and never gave up the fight. Good on Atlas, a real mensch, just like Peter McCullough, Pierre Kory, Marty Makary, the late Vladimir Zelenko, and many others.

John Dale Dunn MD JD is a retired emergency physician and inactive attorney in Brownwood, Texas.