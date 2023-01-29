Ronald Reagan words on taxes are very relevant today

Since California wants to tax people who don't live in California with a wealth tax, and since Biden and other Democrats don't think they should negotiate on the debt ceiling, the public should see quotes from Ronald Reagan on taxes:

1. “Government’s view of the economy could be summed up in a few short phrases: If it moves, tax it. If it keeps moving, regulate it. And if it stops moving, subsidize it.” 2. “We don’t have a trillion-dollar debt because we haven’t taxed enough; we have a trillion-dollar debt because we spend too much.” 3. “Republicans believe every day is the Fourth of July, but the democrats believe every day is April 15.” 4. “No government ever voluntarily reduces itself in size. Government programs, once launched, never disappear. Actually, a government bureau is the nearest thing to eternal life we’ll ever see on this earth!” 5. “Simple fairness dictates that government must not raise taxes on families struggling to pay their bills.” 6. “Government does not tax to get the money it needs; government always finds a need for the money it gets.” 7. “You can’t be for big government, big taxes, and big bureaucracy and still be for the little guy.” 8. “The American people are not undertaxed, the government in Washington is overfed.” 9. “Whenever we lower the tax rates, our entire nation is better off.”

The current government debt is 31 times higher than when Reagan was President and to Democrats, we haven't spent enough.

How many times have we heard politicians say they are paying for the new programs they are proposing yet we have run up $30 trillion more in new debt.

In 2009, when Democrats passed Obamacare without reading it, the CBO and Democrats promised it would be paid for. Part of the fiction was that the government would make money by taking over student loans. Now, they want to forgive student loans. Of course, they never ask colleges to reduce their costs. Spending cuts are never a solution for Democrats.

Policies that have paid for themselves include tax rate cuts. No matter how many times this has happened, the CBO, Democrats and the media always claim they cost the government money. Facts never matter. Even though the tax rate cuts from Trump have not cost the government money, many in the media and other Democrats, like Biden, claim they cost the government trillions and also lied that they were only for the rich.

The latest Congressional Budget Office report released earlier this month calculated that the federal government collected $4.9 trillion of federal revenue last year. This was up -- ready for this? -- almost $1.5 trillion since 2017, the year before the tax cuts became law.

In other words, revenues were up 40% in five years. The evidence through the first three years of the tax cut finds that the share of taxes paid by the wealthiest 1% rose as well. So much for this being a tax giveaway for the rich.

I compared these numbers with the estimates of what the Trump tax cuts were expected to "cost." Instead of an expected $1 trillion revenue "loss," the tax receipts over this period were almost precisely what they would have been if we didn't cut taxes at all. And remember, that estimate in 2017 never anticipated the two-year hit to the economy from COVID-19 lockdowns -- which depleted the Treasury.

In other words, there was a giant Laffer Curve effect from Trump's tax cut. We got higher growth and higher tax payments with lower tax rates. This shouldn't be a giant surprise. The same thing happened when Democratic President John F. Kennedy cut tax rates in the 1960s and when Republican President Ronald Reagan cut tax rates in the 1980s. Lower rates and more revenues.

Democrat policies are always the same. Big government is always the solution and they always want to confiscate more money from the people who earn it.

