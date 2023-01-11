Rep. Eric Swalwell goes girlyman after getting kicked off his committees

Rep. Eric Swalwell is a notorious bully in the House, politicizing his work on the House intelligence committee, never missing an opportunity to drive the knife into President Trump, mouthing pieties about democracy, and expressing glee when Democrats in the last congressional term kicked Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene and a few others off their committees.

Well, now he's learning the hard way what that means for himself. House Speaker made good on his promise to kick Swalwell, and Reps. Adam Schiff and Ilhan Omar off their prestigious intelligence and foreign affairs committee. Bye bye and good riddance.

Omar and Schiff have responded in their own way, with Omar voting against creation of a committee to investigate the weaponization of government, calling it politicized before it's even gotten started. (Inform much, Ilhan?)

But Swalwell's reaction is something else -- he's quite the bully-turned-crybaby. And man is he unhappy about it.

Here are a few of his choice tweets:

Byron, you strike me as an independent guy. If FBI *repeatedly” says that McCarthy’s claims are bullshit (below), don’t you think you should have a better reason than “the Dems did it” to kick me off Intel? Otherwise, why shouldn’t I throw you off yours when we take retake House? https://t.co/t6YKv3RppS pic.twitter.com/0OJz2o1c2o — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) January 11, 2023

Yeah? So? Who started this? Who set the precedent? And why did you think Republicans would roll over this time after all that cheering from your side on ousting Marjorie Taylor Greene?

Remember these mockings and pieties?

Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.) called for Greene to be expelled from Congress in a tweet on Monday, while Reps. Veronica Escobar (D-Tx.), Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) and Bill Pascrell (D-N.J.) also condemned her statements.

and this was BEFORE Kevin McCarthy's boss, @RepMTG, mused about leading an armed insurrection on J6 that would have resulted in the widespread death of law enforcement officers like these heroes. https://t.co/92nUXz9lPx — Eric Swalwell (@ericswalwell) December 12, 2022

When you aren’t on any committees you can propose stunts like this. https://t.co/0b9SNU0bLS — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) April 15, 2021

As @potus spoke about his late son, Beau, @RepMTG repeatedly shouted over him. No one on her side will condemn her indecency. They don’t have ideas they have vitriol. We are better than this. #SOTU — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) March 2, 2022

O.K., he's had it in for MTG for a long time now, as well as Kevin McCarthy.

Surprise, Eric. The shoe is on the other tootsie now.

Swalwell was clearly upset about being thrown off the intelligence committee and started tweeting nyaah, nyaah, nyaah, nyaah-style tweets directed at Republicans, which ought to have embarrassed him to make.

Dear MAGA Nation:



I know this is your daily faux outrage — letting the steam out of the pot if you will — but no one wants your stoves.



**But please check if it’s leaking. — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) January 11, 2023

This one's really whiny:

Reagan would have remembered he is from California and would have stepped up during the greatest weather disaster the state has ever seen. You haven’t said a word about it. No moment of silence on the House Floor for the scores dead. Nothing. Because it’s all about Qevin. https://t.co/xxgCSHPPc1 — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) January 11, 2023

Note the childish spelling. It's kind of like elementary school, isn't it?

This episode reveals to us something that hasn't been discussed much: That Swalwell is immature. Perhaps that's why he shouldn't be around national security secrets, particularly, as many respondents noted on Twitter, he had an ill-advised love affair with Fang Fang, whom the intelligence community identified as a suspected Chinese spy. No judgment whatsoever from that guy about whom to bang, not when the, uhh, little head is talking.

His allies were whining, too:

I know both Eric Swalwell and Adam Schiff. They are both good men who care deeply about our country & health care. Kevin McCarthy is a spiteful, disgusting, 14x crybaby whose only desire is POWER and to hold Social Security & Medicare hostage to achieve this. This is NOT over. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/XeRynKL5Uv — Peter Morley (@morethanmySLE) January 11, 2023

Payback, Eric. And payback is a beach. Play schoolyard bullying games, get schoolyard bully results, which is effectively what happened on the political front as he ran crying wee wee wee all the way home.

McCarthy had his choice of Democrats to boot from their committee assignments in the wake of the Democrat precedent, with many, many candidates who would have been fine choices for the boot -- from Rep. Al Green, to Rep. Maxine Waters, to Rep. Jerry Nadler, to Rep. Luis Gutierrez, to Rep. Katie Porter, to Rep. Pramila Jayapal, to Rep. Raúl Grijalva, to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and scores of others. So much far-left obnoxiousness to choose from. None made the cut for the top three, the way Swalwell did. The guy clearly has no temperament for a committee intended to guard secrets. He can't even disguise his adolescent-style tantrums.

Image: Twitter screen shot