Progs protest as Megyn Kelly calls out Jill Biden following her attending the NFC championship game and being called ‘Dr. Jill’ on TV

First Lady Jill Biden was unaccompanied by her husband, President Joe Biden, when she attended the NFC championship game in Philadelphia. Joe went to their Wilmington mansion (looking for more classified documents?), so Jill sat next to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, who has presided over the NFL’s embrace of woke themes.

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden and Roger Goodell are in attendance at today's NFC Championship game pic.twitter.com/QIe2OS6o4L — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 29, 2023

Jill got booed when she appeared on the Jumbotron:

Jill Biden appeared on the jumbotron at the Eagles game today and fans immediately started booing and chanting "Let's Go Brandon." pic.twitter.com/la49zJ6RD4 — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) January 30, 2023

The Fox announcers and chyron operators faithfully called her Dr. Jill Biden,” which occasioned responses from Chuck Ross and Megyn Kelly, among others, pointing out that she is appropriating a title that really ought to be used for medical doctors. Whoopi Goldberg famously touted her for surgeon general on The View, stating she was “a helluva doc.”

Roger Goodell chillin with “Dr. Jill Biden” pic.twitter.com/fhxdYgPLEd — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) January 29, 2023

Announcers for this Eagles-49ers game just spotted the First Lady in a box and of course call her “Dr. Jill Biden.” Wonder if she realizes what a wannabe she looks like insisting on this fake title. Get a real MD or just work on your self-esteem. — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) January 29, 2023

Nick Arama of RedState gathered some of the unhinged responses coming Megyn’s way

Hey @megynkelly, on behalf of everybody who has a phd, or knows somebody who has one and can appreciate the tireless years of work it takes to research, write, and defend a dissertation, go f*ck yourself. https://t.co/OP6lapFn6a — David Shuster (@DavidShuster) January 29, 2023

Well, David, I have a Ph.D (from Harvard, if it matters to you), and I resent the hell out of Jill, who has an education doctorate, an Ed.D, cheapening the title of doctor, and I resent you conflating her shameful, ungrammatical, shallow, “dissertation” with the actual “tireless years of work” it takes (or took 45 years ago when I did it) to earn a Ph.D. Don’t lump me in with someone who wrote:

Three quarters of the class will be Caucasian; one quarter of the class will be African American; one seat will hold a Latino; and the remaining seats will be filled with students of Asian descent or non-resident aliens.”

And her dissertation was accepted at the University of Delaware despite her belief that there are five quarters that make up a student body.

As a matter of fact, I never use the title “Dr. Thomas Lifson” because it misleads people into thinking that I can write them a prescription. The only time I would use it would be in an academic setting, where the credential mattered to people.

Shuster wasn’t the only media figure to thnk Jill has a Ph.D:

Let me be REAL clear: @megynkelly is TRASH for this tweet. NO CLASS. A PhD IS a real title. In journalism, we typically only call medical doctors by that title. But elsewhere, it is used. I guess Megyn is such a hater that she likely wouldn’t say Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. https://t.co/X6eWXdHwPz — rolandsmartin (@rolandsmartin) January 30, 2023

Jill deserves to be mocked relentlessly for her pretentiousness. Her use of the title "doctor" is an insult to those who actually earned it.

Photo credit: Twitter video screengrab