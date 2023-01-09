Payback: McCarthy to yank Omar, Swalwell, and Schiff from their House committee assignments

Need a Monday morning day-brightener?

Here we go:

House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy told Breitbart News that as speaker of the House he would strip Reps. Adam Schiff (D-CA) and Eric Swalwell (D-CA) of their assignments on the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence (HPSCI) and Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) of her committee assignment on the House Foreign Affairs Committee. McCarthy also said Swalwell would not be allowed to serve on the Homeland Security Committee either. McCarthy's comments came during the latest On The Hill long-form video special, taped in December at an Eastern Market establishment on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. "The Democrats have created a new thing where they're picking and choosing who can be on committees," McCarthy said. "Never in the history [of Congress] have you had the majority tell the minority who can be on committee. But this new standard which these Democrats have voted for—if Eric Swalwell cannot get a security clearance in the private sector, there is no reason why he should be given one to be on Intel or Homeland Security. He will not be serving there."

That's from Breitbart News's Matthew Boyle, who reports that Omar's history of anti-Semitism and downplaying of 9/11, Swalwell's steamy relationship with a woman the Intelligence Community identified as a Chinese spy, and Schiff's continuous leaks and lies pretty well made them all unfit for the House intelligence and House foreign affairs committees.

It couldn't happen to a more malevolent group of leftists — leftists whose contempt for the law and the American people offend at every turn.

Mostly, though, it's payback, a continuation of the standards Democrats set themselves when they ousted Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Paul Gosar from their committee assignments, on phony accusations that they were out there shilling for QAnon, which certainly didn't seem to be obvious to anyone else out there. It was done for spite. They just didn't like them and decided to bully and humiliate them instead of debate them.

Well, now the shoe's on the other tootsie, and they're forced to live under the rules and standards they created themselves.

They're forced to eat their own cooking.

McCarthy's action was the right thing to do, even though the Bushie types in the GOP would probably like to claim that McCarthy shouldn't stoop to such tit-for-tat antics and should be above it all. But they would be wrong. There's no other way to "teach" Democrats that in the long run, or possibly two short years, they'll be forced to live by the standards and rules, spoken and unspoken, that they laid down themselves. Doing this opens a door for them to change if they finally realize that they don't like the taste of their own cooking.

Now they can live with it. If they don't like what they did, then their only hope to stop it will be to refrain from doing it next time. That way, they will get the courtesy returned by Republicans in the next round after that. The important thing is that McCarthy is not letting the action slide. They can live with it or not live with it, as they prefer, because the ball is now in their court.

It will be a blessing for the rest of us not to have to hear more of Schiff's leaks and lies, censorship activity, and grotesque media manipulations, all done under cover of the secrecy of intelligence knowledge. He won't know any more than anyone else now, and he can just eat it. Same with Omar, who can no longer inject fourth-world confusion and resentments into U.S. foreign policy. Something might actually get done on that committee now, and maybe there will be some answers forthcoming on Joe Biden's monster failure in Afghanistan. Same with Swalwell, who has no business being anywhere near intelligence, given that his onetime squeeze and campaign donor, Fang Fang, is still "friends" with some of his relatives on Facebook. That guy isn't about national security; he's about politics. He can now politick on his own dime, not the intelligence community's riches.

It's good to see these three singled out, which, in a competitive field, amount to the three most obnoxious members of Congress.

McCarthy's act is a great start to what may be a very good speakership indeed.

Image: Screen shot from MSNBC video via YouTube.