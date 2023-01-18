No, the Antarctic's ice is not melting as fast as predicted.

Greenie leftists for years have been saying the Antarctic is melting.

Well, based on this latest news from AFP, the Antarctic ice is not melting as fast as predicted.

Runaway W. Antarctic ice sheet collapse not 'inevitable': study Both the North and South pole regions have warmed by roughly three degrees Celsius compared to late 19th-century levels, nearly three times the global average.

The global temperature has risen less than two degrees Fahrenheit in the last 150 years.

There is no scientific data that show that this small rise is caused by:

An exponential rise in coal and oil use.

An exponential rise in gas-powered cars, machinery, trucks, and planes.

An extra six million people breathing out CO2.

Cows breathing out methane gas.

Gas grills and furnaces.

Power plants that greatly improve our quality and length of life.

The rise occurred because a 400-year-plus "little ice age" ended around 1860.

A small rise in temperature occurs cyclically and naturally after ice ages happen.

The ice isn’t melting more slowly than predicted because:

Politicians and bureaucrats signed the Paris Climate accord.

The UN has had multiple gabfests where a huge number of politicians and rich people fly in private jets to discuss climate change.

Worthless pieces of paper called carbon credits are bought and sold.

Solar panels and wind turbines taking up huge pieces of land.

People are being forced to buy expensive, impractical, inefficient vehicles powered by a flammable pollutant.

Here is a hint as to why the ice is meting slower than predicted:

Antarctica had a record cold winter in 2021. This could not have occurred if everything that we are told causes warming actually did.

Antarctica’s last six months were the coldest on record

For the polar darkness period, from April through September, the average temperature was -60.9 degrees Celsius (-77.6 degrees Fahrenheit), a record for those months,” the National Snow and Ice Data Center (NSIDC) said. For the entire Antarctic continent, the winter of 2021 was the second-coldest on record, with the “temperature for June, July, and August 3.4 degrees Celsius (6.1 degrees Fahrenheit) lower than the 1981 to 2010 average at -62.9 degrees Celsius (-81.2 degrees Fahrenheit),” according to a new report from the NSIDC. “This is the second-coldest winter (June-July-August months) on record, behind only 2004 in the 60-year weather record at Amundsen-Scott South Pole Station,

There was also a global cooling period from 1940 to 1975 that disproves the theory that humans, our use of natural resources, and rising CO2 causes warming.

If we had real journalists, instead of people pushing the radical agenda, 100 years of false predictions would be properly called misinformation. Instead, the people posing as journalists don’t care that the dire predictions have been completely wrong. They call it settled science.

Real journalists would ask questions and do research, but today’s journalists just repeat what they are told and call those of us who do research, ask questions, and tell the truth that the climate has always changed cyclically and naturally, "climate change deniers."

It is an intentional lie to call people deniers and meant to discredit us and to shut us up.

What we never see in these articles is scientific data showing a direct correlation between the minor temperature rise, after an ice age ended, and the exponential increase in the consumption of natural resources because there is none.

If there is no correlation, there can be no causation.

Instead of telling the truth, this is what is printed as news:

Scientists say the warming of the planet is primarily caused by human activities that emit heat-trapping greenhouse gases. The effects include higher sea levels, drought, wildfires, increased precipitation and wetter hurricanes. Tweets using terms associated with climate denial such as “climate fraud,” “climate hoax” and “climate scam” more than tripled in 2022, up 300% from 2021, according to Advance Democracy, a research organization that studies misinformation.

Twitter has always been a hotspot for climate change misinformation. On Musk's watch, it's heating up.

What is truly sad is that students are taught to repeat talking points instead of learning to do research, ask questions, and debate. They are taught that they will be chastised if they dare disagree with their teachers or the government.

Journalists should be ashamed that this is the message they send to children.

