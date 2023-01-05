Nancy Pelosi calls House Democrats 'The greatest collection of intellect, integrity, and imagination assembled

Just when one thinks one has heard everything...one is proven wrong.

Outgoing speaker of the Blouse Louse House Nancy Pelosi recently wrote her last "Dear Colleague" letter to her Democrat co-conspirators/comrades. In this missive, she stated, "During the 117th Congress, President Biden and Congressional Democrats have put forth a shining vision of justice for all. Together, we have worked tirelessly to infuse this value into our legislative efforts. We can all take immense pride in our achievements toward that goal, which is making a real difference in the lives of the American people."

Justice? For all? Tell that to all those still rotting in prison, without conviction or charge, for strolling through the People's House on January 6, 2021. Tell that to those who were snatched from their homes in the wee hours of the morning by armed feds when a simple summons to appear would have sufficed. Tell that to all those whose jobs were considered unessential. Tell that to all those in the military who were discharged because they wouldn't accept an experimental substance into their bodies. Tell that to all those who have lost loved ones to violent crime, rates of which skyrocketed in the past two years due to Democrat policies — or to those who have lost loved ones to fentanyl because Democrats absolutely refuse to police our southern border. And tell it to America's rapidly dwindling middle class, beset by historic inflation, supply chain problems, and rising taxes.

"Democrat" is to "justice" as "atheist" is to "faith."

Pelosi closed her letter by stating that she was confident that the new House Democrat leadership would do a bang-up job, too, and would always remain faithful "to our shared mission to safeguard our treasured Democracy For The People."

There it is again: "our treasured Democracy." "For The People." In all capitals. She must really mean it. Of course, what Democrats really mean when they speak of how much they treasure our democracy is "don't anyone even think of challenging our power and control."

Before closing, Pelosi penned what should be a shoo-in for the Most Preposterous Statement of the Year...if not in recorded history. She wrote: "One final thought that I wanted to leave with you is my belief that the House Democratic Caucus is the greatest collection of intellect, integrity and imagination assembled for the good of the American people."

She was referring to the likes of Adam Schiff, Maxine Waters, Rashida Tlaib, Ilhan Omar, and Jerrold Nadler, all of whose I.Q.s wouldn't add up to Thomas Jefferson's.

You could find a greater collection of intellect in any daycare center in America. You could find a greater collection of integrity in any whorehouse or prison. Imagination? Well, Pelosi might be closer to the truth on that one...given her statement on House Democrats' intellect and integrity.

Image: Gage Skidmore via Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0.