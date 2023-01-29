More proof that the reparations hustle is all about greed and inciting race war

Demands for “reparations” for the wrongs of slavery are poisonous, and can only lead to heightened racial conflict, which no doubt is the intent of some advocates. But as official bodies like San Francisco's African American Reparations Advisory Committee proliferate, the greed underlying the victimology is becoming obvious. The San Francisco body demanded an immediate transfer of wealth that would equal the wealth of the top 1½ % of Americans to San Francisco blacks who met its criteria. Now comes yet another race hustler with an equally if not more impractical demand.

Ben Bartee reports for PJ Media:

A racist in a tablecloth suit named Dr. Umar Johnson decreed on The Breakfast Club radio show recently that the American government must carve out a full quarter of all economic activity — in perpetuity. “We get a 25% cut… every time America makes a dollar.” That would amount to approximately six trillion dollars annually. He makes sure to emphasize this is a forever arrangement.

This guy is nuts pic.twitter.com/lNaujo1Feq — Clown World ™ 🤡 (@ClownWorld_) January 27, 2023

Note that The Breakfast Club is a widely heard syndicated radio show catering to a black audience.

In case you are wondering, according to this source, “Doctor” Johnson sports a “doctor of psychology” degree from the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine.

That’s why, when you listen to his minute-plus rant on Twitter, you hear about the “psychological damage” of racism, which explains everything that bothers him, it would seem. “When you see a black man take the life of another black man, that’s psychological damage [caused by white supremacy]….”

Of course, diverting 25% of GNP would make the 13% of the populace that are black into an economic elite, just like the ridiculous San Francisco proposal. Without lifting a finger to earn that wealth, merely because of their skin pigmentation. Boo hoo! My feelings are hurt, so give me your money so I can lead a life of leisure and be far richer than you

These demands can only anger the vast majority who would be called upon to reduce their standard of living substantially in order to create a wealthy elite with unearned lucre.

It is race war material.

Photo credit: Twitter video screengrab