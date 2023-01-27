Minnesota House passes legislation establishing unlimited 'right' to abortion on demand

The Minnesota House recently voted to pass legislation establishing an unlimited "right" to abortion on demand.

The so-called Protect Reproductive Options (PRO) Act asserts a woman's "fundamental right" to "obtain an abortion, and to make autonomous decisions about how to exercise this fundamental right." It also preposterously asserts that this "right" can be found in the "principles of individual liberty, personal privacy, and equality" in the Minnesota Constitution. Furthermore, the North Star State's Democrats claim that localities are therefore forbidden from "regulat[ing] an individual's ability to freely exercise the fundamental rights set forth in this section in a manner that is more restrictive than that set forth in this section." Department of Redundancy Department. Minnesota's House Democrats are not just crazed abortion zealots; they are gifted writers as well!

Democrats were apparently responding to an amendment, previously proposed by Republicans, that would have limited late-term and partial-birth abortions, but that was rejected by something called the Minnesota House Health Finance and Policy Committee.

Responding to the Democrats' PRO Act passing the House, Cathy Blaeser, Minnesota Citizens Concerned for Life co-executive director, said: "Let's be clear: The PRO Act would mean it's legal for any baby to be aborted, for any reason and at any time up to birth. The absolutist extremism of this bill would put Minnesota in the company of just a handful of countries worldwide, among them China and North Korea. Mothers and babies deserve a far more humane and compassionate approach."

Unfortunately, Ms. Blaeser doesn't appear to understand that Minnesota Democrats consider it high praise indeed to be compared to such exemplars of human "rights" as China and North Korea.

What do Minnesota's Democrats want? Unfettered abortion! When do they want it? Now!

No longer shy about publicly supporting a holocaust on innocent life in the womb, these Democrats now scream that abortion should be legal, safe, and...ubiquitous!

If many "preemies" can now survive and thrive — even those born many weeks before their due date — and yet Democrats want to make abortion perfectly legal until the moment of normally expected birth around week 40, the PRO Act is simply, and inarguably, a license to murder a child for one's own convenience.

But, remarkably, even that isn't enough to satisfy today's Democrats' appetite for slaughter. Most approve of what is effectively "after-birth abortion." In fact, all but two of them in the U.S. House recently voted against legislation that would require immediate medical attention for babies who are born alive after an attempt was made to abort them.

The House did pass the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act, which states that any infant born alive after an attempted abortion is a "legal person for all purposes under the laws of the United States" and would require doctors to care for those infants as a "reasonably diligent and conscientious health care practitioner would render to any other child born alive."

The bill passed 220-210, with all 210 of the "no" votes coming from Democrats. Only one Democrat voted for the bill, that being Rep. Henry Cuellar of Texas. Another, Rep. Vicente Gonzalez of Texas, simply voted "present."

The rest voted for mass genocide over personal responsibility.

