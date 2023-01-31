Maybe they talk too much about race and more race

Maybe it’s a coincidence, but I found this interesting.

Over at CNN, they couldn’t pass an opportunity to bring racism into the Tyre Nichols’ video. Check out Van Jones:

CNN commentator Van Jones attempted to make the case that the former Memphis police officers responsible for the death of Tyre Nichols “still might have been driven by racism” despite the fact that all five of them were Black. In opinion piece published on CNN’s website on Friday, Jones began by recalling the 1991 police brutality case of Rodney King where four White cops were caught on film beating him. He noted that unlike King, Nichols did not survive.

The bottom line is that Van Jones is exhibit A that the demand for racism is greater than the supply. Looking for racism in all the wrong places or something like that.

Image: Van Jones. YouTube screen grab.

Back to CNN, their ratings are a big “problema.” This is the story:

The liberal news network’s average primetime viewership plunged to just 444,000 viewers, according to TV Newser. How bad is that? Well, Fox News pulled in just under two million primetime viewers during that same week. And even more liberal MSNBC more than doubled CNN’s ratings, with 943,000 average primetime viewers. The daytime is even worse for CNN. The network averaged just 417,000 viewers, while Fox News pulled in 1,387,00 million and MSNBC averaged 629,000 total viewers throughout the day. Of course, there’s a good reason CNN’s ratings are pathetic: They’re so biased that viewers are tuning out in droves.

Yes, they are running away because they can’t watch anyone talking seriously over there. It’s either Trump, white nationalists, climate change, or racism, and that’s the programming. No wonder people are voting and changing channels.

P.S. Check out my blog for posts, podcasts, and videos.