Maybe Merrick Garland and his DoJ should focus on doing their jobs instead of suppressing dissidents

The politicized Justice Department and Attorney General Merrick Garland ignore crime and deaths throughout the country while they continue to target a relatively small group of trespassers at the Capitol who were protesting an election.

Only one person died at the Capitol that day, an unarmed woman who was shot by a Capitol Police officer.

Garland and the J-6 committee in the House never seemed to care about her death.

Now he is attributing deaths that did not occur that day to the trespassers.

Maybe he should attribute those deaths to Nancy Pelosi who didn't do her job to secure the Capitol even though she was warned there would be a large group of people there.

President Trump suggested that the Capitol should be protected by thousands of National Guard troops, but she refused to do her job and consent to Trump's offer to call in more troops and now she and others blame Trump.

They hid the truth that he told the protesters to march peacefully and patriotically.

Maybe Garland could look at deaths elsewhere in the country and look for attribution:

How many deaths, including those of cops, occurred during the violent riots of 2020 by leftist groups?

The media and other Democrats essentially encouraged and supported those riots. It is a shame that the politicized Justice Department led by Garland seems uninterested in those deaths.

How many deaths occurred at the border because Biden and his administration refused to enforce immigration laws that Congress passed?

As far as I can tell, Garland has no interest in enforcing immigration laws.

How many deaths occurred in sanctuary cities and states because officials refuse to abide by their oath to enforce laws?

Again, We haven't heard a word from Garland.

How many deaths from fentanyl occurred because of the lenient border policies?

How many suicides of border guards should be attributed to Biden, other Democrats and the DHS because the agents were prevented from doing their jobs? Garland hasn't given a speech on these deaths.

Three Border Patrol agents die by suicide in three weeks The unprecedented crisis at the southern border appears to be taking a toll on rank-and-file Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers — with three agents taking their lives in November. This brings the 2022 total suicides within the agency to 14, more than any year in over a decade, CBP confirmed to The Post.

How many deaths have been caused by leftist DAs who let career criminals roam the street? Garland seems silent on those deaths.

How many people died prematurely because they were scared to go out and get medical tests or those tests weren’t available during the COVID lockdowns?

How many suicides and other deaths occurred because of draconian policies, including the lockdown of schools, imposed by the CDC and government officials?

How many deaths are caused to the poor because Democrat policies seek to keep them poor and dependent on the government instead of giving them opportunities to move up?

How many premature deaths occurred in underdeveloped countries because politicians and others tell them that using their natural resources destroys the Earth?

Why do politicians seek to control the non-pollutant CO2 that allows the Earth to be fed and to pretend they can keep temperatures where they are now since the cold kills over seven times more than heat every year?

Cold deaths vastly outweigh heat deaths. This is common knowledge in the academic literature and for instance the Lancet finds that each year, almost 600,000 people die globally from heat but 4.5 million from cold.

How many children died in botched abortions where Democrats say it is O.K. to withhold health care?

Why does Garland’s justice department target peaceful, non-violent protesters at abortion mills while ignoring violent attacks at pro-life centers? Obviously these are purely political prosecutions.

How many people died from terrorism worldwide because President Obama, Joe Biden, and others worked so hard to get Iran billions of dollars?

So maybe Garland should do his job and focus on all crime instead of targeting political opponents. Maybe his department should reduce its task forces focused on suppressing speech.

Maybe they should do their job instead of trying to influence elections.

It appears that the FBI has a task force of at least 80 agents who are focused on suppressing speech they deem dangerous or misleading. They misled Twitter and others about a true story regarding the Biden family corruption.

Prior to the 2020 election, tech companies including Twitter, Facebook, Reddit, Discord, Wikipedia, Microsoft, LinkedIn, and Verizon Media met on a monthly basis with the FBI, CISA, and other government representatives. According to NBC News, the meetings were part of an initiative, still ongoing, between the private sector and government to discuss how firms would handle misinformation during the election.

How legal is that?

Image: Caricature by DonkeyHotey, via Flickr // CC BY 2.0