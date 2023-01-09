Killing science when no dissent is allowed

“It is dangerous to be right in matters on which the established authorities are wrong.”

― Voltaire, The Age of Louis XIV

In 2008, Ben Stein released a documentary film, Expelled, No Intelligence Allowed, that addressed the absolute intolerance within academia and the media for even a mention of “intelligent design” as opposed to unguided evolution with regard to the origin of life. The editor of a scientific journal connected to the Smithsonian lost his job for publishing an article by Steven C. Meyer that referenced intelligent design. Journalists who addressed the issue have been fired and professors have lost their jobs if they admitted to considering it a viable theory. As one might expect, the Wikipedia page on the film mocks it as propaganda. Say the words “intelligent design” and the Darwinian cult hears “creationist.”

If this sounds familiar, consider the parallel with the lab leak theory of the origin of Covid. The entire country, and most especially virologists, epidemiologists, and doctors, have endured what proponents of the intelligent design theory within academia have experienced for decades. From the outset of the release of Covid upon the world, any voices that opposed the Faustian Faucian narrative were vilified, censored, their careers threated just as those scientists or journalists who uttered the words intelligent design.

Schools must close, masks must be worn, people must “social distance” from one another, vaccines must be mandated. None of those things, it turns out, were necessary. Nor were any of them based on any science, not even the vaccines. They all parallel a plan laid out in Event 201, a World Economic Forum exercise that took place in October 2019.

Curious timing? Indeed. Especially considering the participants; Bill Gates for example, has long sought ways and means to reduce the planet’s population. The WEF’s Klaus Schwab’s right-hand man, Yuval Noah Harari, is this generation’s Margaret Sanger; he hopes to rid the world of “useless eaters.”

Ben Stein’s film addresses the eugenics movement that Sanger embraced. He explains the connection between Darwinism and Nazism and the murder of thousands of mentally ill and/or physically disabled persons during the Holocaust. There is a direct line between Darwinian natural selection and Hitler’s Final Solution.

The most interesting thing about Ben Stein’s film is that among the hardcore adherents to the belief that evolution is scientific fact, like Richard Dawkins, people who dismiss intelligent design as if it were so much garbage, is that not one of them can say how life did begin. No one has ever solved that riddle, but they each are committed to Darwin’s theory of evolution is if it had been proven. But it has not; as a few of the scientists in the film interviewed describe it as rife with inconsistencies, such as the Cambrian Explosion, the unexplained emergence of new organisms approximately 550 million years ago.

The Darwinists ignore what they cannot explain and yet refuse to consider all other possible scenarios. Like our vax-happy covidians, it is not about actual science but about sticking to a prescribed narrative, the one devised by Fauci and big pharma that benefitted them most of all. But science is not decided by consensus but proof and no one has yet proven how life began nor have they proven that Covid was not a bio-weapon or that any of Fauci’s extreme responses were necessary.

Rigid intolerance of new ideas has long affected scientific and medical research, from Galileo to the scientists who are open-minded to the idea of intelligent design to the thousands of doctors who oppose vaccine mandates, knew Ivermectin worked and that Covid posed no danger to children. Many of them have lost their licenses to practice.

In California, it is now against the law for physicians to openly defy the state-mandated treatment for Covid. This intolerance for differing ideas is moving us backwards. It affects university funding. This partly explains how wokery has taken over higher education. For example, a Ph.D. who wants to teach English literature will not be hired if his or her research is not shot through with race, class and gender ideologies. No philosopher, journalist or scientist who admits to considering intelligent design will get a job. And no doctor who advocates for ivermectin, hydroxychloroquine and opposes the wholly experimental vaccines will be safe from ruin by government.

Stein sees the intolerance for any suggestion that intelligent design has value as a mental wall that cannot be breached… until it is, like the Berlin Wall. Just such a wall exists between the Biden administration’s Covid protocols and the thousands of experts who know better; the vaccines kill. As more and more young athletes drop dead from heart issues, more and more people are perhaps waking up to that fact. All cause mortality has risen forty percent since the vaccines rolled out. Forty percent! See Edward Dowd’s book Cause Unknown.

Harry Truman presciently said that “Once a government is committed to the principle of silencing the voice of opposition, it has only one way to go, and that is down the path of increasingly repressive measures, until it becomes a source of terror to all its citizens and creates a country where everyone lives in fear." [Special Message to the Congress on the Internal Security of the United States, August 8, 1950]” Those who believe intelligent design may be a legitimate theory of the origins of life live in fear for their careers just as all doctors who know the vaccines are dangerous and want to warn against them fear for their livelihoods. The millions of us who now see that the Biden administration’s FBI and DOJ are committed to silencing any and all opposition are increasingly living in fear. Watch Ben Stein’s film.