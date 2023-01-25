« Joe Biden threatens Americans -- again | Schiff, Swalwell stamp their feet in rage at being booted from the House intel committee »
January 25, 2023

Kevin McCarthy delightfully exceeds expectations, tosses Schiff and Swalwell from Intell Cmte and skewers biased reporter

By Thomas Lifson

I may have misjudged Kevin McCarthy, for I had very low expectations for his tenure as Speaker of the House. So far, he is doing a bang-up job, and is keeping his word to the Freedom Caucus members that held up his vote to take the gavel. There is plenty of time to be disappointed in the 23 months ahead of this Congress but give the man credit for a job well done. So far.

Now that the Democrats have established the precedent that the Speaker can veto the House Minority Leader’s nominees for committee assignments with their stacking of the January 6 Committee last term, McCarthy tossed Adam Schiff and Eric  Swalwell from the ultra-sensitive House Intelligence Committee, sending them whining and licking their wounds. His letter to Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries is short and to the point: “Integrity matters” and “the misuse of this panel during the 116th and 117th Congresses severely undermined its primary national security and oversight missions – ultimately leaving our nation less safe."

 

 

Good as this explanation was, McCarthy handled himself well, facing hostile questions from reporters obsessed with the buffoonish liar George Santos.

 

 

Bravo, Mr. Speaker! Keep up the good work. You are bringing hope to conservatives who have all but lost hope in their party.

Photo credit: Twitter video screengrab   

