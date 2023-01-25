Kevin McCarthy delightfully exceeds expectations, tosses Schiff and Swalwell from Intell Cmte and skewers biased reporter

I may have misjudged Kevin McCarthy, for I had very low expectations for his tenure as Speaker of the House. So far, he is doing a bang-up job, and is keeping his word to the Freedom Caucus members that held up his vote to take the gavel. There is plenty of time to be disappointed in the 23 months ahead of this Congress but give the man credit for a job well done. So far.

Now that the Democrats have established the precedent that the Speaker can veto the House Minority Leader’s nominees for committee assignments with their stacking of the January 6 Committee last term, McCarthy tossed Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell from the ultra-sensitive House Intelligence Committee, sending them whining and licking their wounds. His letter to Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries is short and to the point: “Integrity matters” and “the misuse of this panel during the 116th and 117th Congresses severely undermined its primary national security and oversight missions – ultimately leaving our nation less safe."

I have rejected the appointments of Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell for the House Intelligence Committee.



I am committed to returning the @HouseIntel Committee to one of genuine honesty and credibility that regains the trust of the American people. pic.twitter.com/ePxlbanxta — Kevin McCarthy (@SpeakerMcCarthy) January 25, 2023

Good as this explanation was, McCarthy handled himself well, facing hostile questions from reporters obsessed with the buffoonish liar George Santos.

So @SpeakerMcCarthy, now that he is speaker, is just destroying these media members and their questions. I love it. Watch this: pic.twitter.com/Yy4bM7Et34 — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) January 25, 2023

Bravo, Mr. Speaker! Keep up the good work. You are bringing hope to conservatives who have all but lost hope in their party.

Photo credit: Twitter video screengrab