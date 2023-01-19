Joe Biden’s weak, insulting trip to the southern border

Earlier this month, for the first time in his 80 years on Earth, Joe Biden visited the southern border as his destination.

Before meeting with Border Patrol agents, the city of El Paso cleared out large encampments filled with homeless illegal aliens, thus insulating Biden from having to see the extent of the damage he has caused. El Paso has seen a massive spike in homelessness and crime because of Biden’s border crisis, all of which was covered up for a presidential photo-op.

Biden did not speak with or encounter any illegal aliens during his trip, refusing to expose himself to the homelessness, squalor, and safety risks that El Paso residents experience on a daily basis due to Biden’s immigration policies. He is likely unaware of the dangerous situation his administration has created in El Paso and surrounding areas, and officials in the federal government who are aware simply do not care. Biden made clear how out of touch he is on this issue with the offensive and callous remarks he made in the days leading up to his border trip.

Days before his visit, Biden preposterously compared illegal aliens to Jewish refugees who fled Nazi Germany to escape the Holocaust. To compare aliens illegally entering the U.S. for better work prospects to Jewish refugees in the 1930s and 1940s who were escaping one of the worst genocides in human history is deeply ignorant and offensive, and also shows a shocking misunderstanding of the U.S. asylum system.

Given Biden’s general ignorance on important policy matters, it’s fair to assume he’s not aware that more than 90 percent of asylum seekers do not receive asylum either because they are not eligible, or fail to file an application or show up to court, as required by law. He’s likely unaware that the vast majority of illegal aliens who claim asylum are not doing so for safety reasons, but for economic reasons. Biden’s comments were absurd and offensive, but they also reveal how embedded anti-borders propaganda has become in the highest corridors of power.

Biden also announced a new immigration plan which will allow 30,000 migrants a month from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela to enter the U.S. The administration’s “plan” to fix the border is almost entirely focused on importing more migrants to the country. Biden’s plan and his remarks offer nothing to the American people, and instead place the interests of foreign nationals over American citizens. While the U.S. immigration system is supposed to work in a way that first and foremost benefits Americans, this administration only views immigration through the interests of migrants hoping to come here. The notion that our immigration system should prioritize the interests of the American people first is anathema to the worldview of the White House.

Biden’s comments before and during his visit to the border make clear that his administration has no plans to change course from its disastrous policies. Ultimately, Biden’s visit to the border was meant to check a box and appease some of his critics, given that his party no longer holds full control of the federal government, and the administration may now face actual consequences for its subversion of America’s sovereignty.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has vowed to probe the Biden administration’s dereliction of duty at the border, and threatened to impeach Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas if he does not resign. The threat of investigation and impeachment is why Biden finally visited the border, after ignoring it for two years. Biden understands that his failed immigration policies are about to finally be under the microscope after Congress and the corporate media spent two years ignoring it.

Biden’s quick trip to the border was inevitable, but insulting. He spent two hours in El Paso, took a photo-op at the border wall, and jetted back to Washington, D.C.

The American people deserve leaders who take this crisis seriously, but they don’t have that in the White House right now.

William J. Davis is a communications associate for the Immigration Reform Law Institute, a public interest law firm working to defend the rights and interests of the American people from the negative effects of mass migration.

Image: Screen shot from ABC News video, via YouTube