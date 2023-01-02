In the British Commonwealth, the Stasi urge is growing

Last month, six people-- including two police officers-- were shot at a remote property in Australia’s northern Queensland state. Three suspects were identified by senior police sources as the (alleged) killers, and in the press, they were identified as "far right" fanatics.

In response to the heinous crime, Queensland police decided to go full Stasi and enhance their powers on other matters by urging people to turn in fellow citizens who might not fully believe and support everything their government says, does, or its mandates.

Queensland is considered the home of Australia's version of "rednecks," who are known as "bogans."

Queensland Deputy Police Commissioner Tracy Linford stated “we’d want to know about it” should there be “anybody out there that knows of someone that might be showing concerning behavior around conspiracy theories, anti-government, anti-police,” or “conspiracy theories around COVID-19 vaccination.” She added, “you can either contact the police directly or go through Crime Stoppers.”

Sure, let’s draw a line between serial murderers and those who have the temerity to question the efficacy of COVID-1984 vaccines. If you know of anyone who questions the government, “experts,” or “settled science,” turn them in let those in power know about it right away, won’t you? The same goes for those trafficking in “misinformation” and/or “disinformation.”

Meanwhile, police in the U.K. arrested a woman for silently praying near an abortion clinic in Birmingham, West Midlands, England. Police asked the woman, who was standing across the street from an abortion clinic, “Are you praying?” She replied, “I might be praying in my head, not out loud.” After which she was subjected to a body search and taken into custody for further questioning. And why shouldn’t she have been arrested? I mean, she might have been praying…in her head. The unmitigated gall! What’s next, praying out loud before dinner?!

The Commonwealth is not healthy. In fact, it’s rotting from the inside out. There’s a chance that the alleged perpetrators of the six murders in Australia were treated better than the woman in England silently praying outside of an abortion clinic.

By-the-way, what are you thinking? Do you have racist/sexist/homophobic/transphobic/fat-shaming/ableist thoughts parading through your mind? Perhaps you are even questioning your rulers in some way? Or, worse yet, thinking about Jesus? Who knows what you are thinking?! What a sicko! Someone should alert the proper authorities so you can be arrested and brought to justice! Only in this way can we defend diversity, equity and inclusion. Right?

Think about this: our leaders don’t believe we need abortion control. Or control of our own borders. Or even crime control. But many do now purport to believe the rest of us should be subject to thought control. And gun control. (Both are part and parcel of the same goal: controlling those over which they rule.)

I think this is an obvious precursor to tyranny-- and I pray for deliverance.

Oh-oh, the police are at my door. I wonder what they want?

Image: Salustrio, via Wikimedia Commons // CC BY-SA 4.0