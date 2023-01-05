In the 11th hour, Arizona’s Republican legislature secures access to baby murder

In October, Hollywood actress Elizabeth Banks appeared on one of the late-night talk programs to discuss her new movie Call Jane. The film is a “fictionalized drama” focused on the 1960s Jane Collective, which was a group of underground abortion militants. Watch one clip in particular from Banks’ interview below:

So, for anyone who is an advocate of child sacrifice, you should be thanking Elizabeth Banks, because she’s fighting for you, and women you may love. But, let me highlight another group of unsung heroes in the fight for “reproductive justice” and “freedom of choice”: Arizona Republican lawmakers.

From a news piece by Jacques Billeaud a few days back:

An Arizona court has ruled that abortion doctors cannot be prosecuted under a pre-statehood law that criminalizes nearly all abortions yet was barred from being enforced for decades. But the Arizona Court of Appeals on Friday declined to repeal the 1864 law, which carries a sentence of two to five years in prison for anyone who assists in an abortion and provides no exceptions for rape or incest. Still, the court said doctors can’t be prosecuted for performing abortions in the first 15 weeks of pregnancy because other Arizona laws passed over the years allow them to perform the procedure, though non-doctors are still subject to be charged under the old law.

We all saw the writing on the wall with Roe, state legislators included. In March of 2022, shortly before the Supreme Court overturned the 1973 decision, the Republican-held legislature in Arizona passed a bill which was then signed into law by the Republican governor. SB 1164 was touted as an “abortion ban,” yet it was actually quite the opposite. It enshrined abortion into law, and preserved access to the procedure for nearly one hundred percent of women seeking abortions. According to the Lozier Institute which analyzed data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), around 94% of abortions are performed within the first 15 weeks of a child’s life. Abortion advocates decried the legislation as a “ban” but what it really did was make abortion legal up to 15 weeks. For people who love baby slaughter so much, they should be thanking the Republican lawmakers for their grit and dedication to the ‘death to the innocent’ movement.

Arizona had a near-total abortion ban on the books (referenced above as the “1864 law”), but in 1973, there was an injunction placed on the statute to comply with the SCOTUS decision. Without this new law and once Roe was reversed, Arizona would have simply needed to lift the injunction against the existing law, and preborn children in Arizona would be recognized as humans deserving of the right to life.

Billeaud included this in his article:

In a statement, Brittany Fonteno, president and chief executive of Planned Parenthood Arizona, said the decision means a state law limiting abortions to 15 weeks into a pregnancy will remain in place. ‘Let me be crystal clear that today is a good day,’ Fonteno said. ‘The Arizona Court of Appeals has given us the clarity that Planned Parenthood Arizona has been seeking for months: When provided by licensed physicians in compliance with Arizona’s other laws and regulations, abortion through 15 weeks will remain legal.’

Republican politicians are just doing what they do best, sabotaging conservative values and spitting all over Judeo-Christian morality. Pro-aborts, especially those in Arizona, don’t forget to thank your local Republican, they’re fighting for you.

Image: Free image, Pixabay license, no attribution required.