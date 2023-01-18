In Afghanistan, the ladies go online

Maybe we will finally learn what led to the disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal.

Yes, I understand that U.S. voters were tired of "endless wars" but there is a way to end a war and Afghanistan was not a good example.

Our horrific departure from that country last year was brutal on Afghan women, a group that enjoyed some freedom because our soldiers were there.

Those Afghan ladies are back in the news as we see in this report

Afghan women are finding avenues to pursue their education as the Taliban continues to crack down on women’s rights, recently banning female students from going to university. Since the Taliban took over in August 2021, women’s rights in education have been suppressed for girls of all ages, from secondary school to university. The Taliban’s harsh interpretation of Islamic law has caused a wave of “underground education,” ranging from secret schools for girls within the country to women attending college secretly online. The December announcement from the Taliban immediately banning women from university caused at least one online U.S. college to see an increase in Afghan female applicants. The University of the People, which works with thousands of refugees, reported in one week after the Taliban’s new ban that it received 2,208 applications. This is the highest level of interest from Afghan women since the Taliban took over. “I think that the women who come to us, most of them, stopped at school. They stopped studying, and they were forced to leave school. And as such, they have the desire to study. They want to feel that they’re part of the world,” University of the People President Shai Reshef told The Hill. The school already has 2,000 Afghan women enrolled and 10,000 Afghan women who’ve applied.

And when an Afghan woman is accepted, she is allowed to use a fake name in classes for safety.

Online education the Afghan way.

Also, where are the feminists? Maybe they are still marching at Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh's home.

I understand that our mission in Afghanistan was about terrorism. Nevertheless, opportunities for women to go to school were a consequence of our presence there. I know that because I've spoken to Afghan refugees in our area who went to school because of our presence there. And they are grateful for it.

Last, but not least, what happened to all the talk of a "new Taliban"? They are acting like the old one and that's horrible news for Afghan girls and their mothers.