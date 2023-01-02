If your toddler fears his first haircut, then he’s obviously a girl

Anyone who is not a hardcore leftist has been horrified watching children enter college healthy and happy, only to emerge as gender-confused leftists. That same indoctrination is now frequently occurring in K-12 schools, too. What’s most terrifying of all is what’s going to happen when these young people, who are both confused by and obsessed with “gender,” have children of their own. Perhaps they’ll be like the young woman who took her toddler’s natural distress about having a haircut as proof that he’s not a boy.

Those of us who raised children without the gender filter know that one of the struggles one has with toddlers is that everything that comes into contact with them is “mine.” Indeed, there’s a whole toddler’s creed about this phenomenon:

Shareable image from Famlii.

Toddlers’ possessiveness extends beyond material objects that find their way into a toddler’s orbit. They are also loath to give up anything associated with their body, a loss they find disturbing at a deep existential level.

This is one of the reasons toddlers are so difficult to toilet-train. For their entire lives, their poops have nestled comfortably in their diapers. Then, through a ritual that goes back to their first day on earth, their poopy diapers have been placed in diaper pails that hang around for a little while.

By the time those diapers disappear into the garbage, the attenuated, familiar process has allayed that “mine” mental process completely. Being told to dispose of their bowel movements in water, only to see that part of them instantly vanish down the drain, is deeply disturbing, and they push back with every fiber of their toddler being.

Image: Boy’s haircut by fxquadro.

The same process is in play for haircuts. Toddlers have kept that hair on their heads since their own version of time immemorial (i.e., their babyhood). Suddenly, they're placed in a strange chair in a strange room, and a strange person comes up with scissors to take their hair away forever. Again, the trauma is existential.

Back in the day, parents understood this and used various comfort mechanisms to help the child acclimate to the haircutting experience. The latest generation of parents, though, understands only “gender.” Certainly, that’s the case with this mother, who decided that her toddler son’s completely ordinary reaction to his first haircut was his way of saying, “Mom, I’m not a boy. I’m a girl.”

This mom transitioned her toddler because he was sad about getting a haircut. This is radical gender theory in practice. pic.twitter.com/8kNdTtPqf9 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 2, 2023

The leftist takeover of culture has raised up a generation of monsters. And of course, no matter where this woman lives, and no matter how that state tries to protect children, all she has to do is take them to California, which has designated itself as the groomer and child-mutilating capital of America:

The law is much darker than they let on.



California is now a sanctuary state for those charged with mutilating children. https://t.co/XbpBKtufXs pic.twitter.com/3tlkg2WaLN — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) December 31, 2022

I’m not sure whether we’re at the edge of the precipice or are already in freefall—and honestly, we won’t know until we either find ourselves having pulled back from the edge or hitting the ground with a fatal cultural thump. Absent any certainly, it continues to be up to every sane parent in America to push back against the schools, libraries, and universities that inflict this existential damage on our children. Just remember, when you see something like this, it’s not “her” classroom, any more than the cash register belongs to the checkout clerk at the grocery store. The classroom belongs to the taxpayers, and they must have a say: