We woke up to the news that the governor of Colorado is sending the migrants to the Big Apple. Forgive me, but I had to remember "I Guess The Lord Must Be In New York City" by the one and only Harry Nilsson. My brother and I bought that one in the fall of 1969. It's still one of my favorite all-time 45s:

"I'll say goodbye To all my sorrow And by tomorrow I'll be on my way I guess the Lord must be in New York City.... I'm so tired Of gettin' nowhere Seein' my prayers Goin' unanswered I guess the Lord must be in New York City Well, here I am, Lord Knockin' at your back door Ain't it wonderful to be Where I've always wanted to be? For the first time, I'll breathe free here in New York City"

This is the story:

In what seems to be an indication that the immigration crisis in America is a bipartisan issue, Democrat Governor of Colorado Jared Polis is reportedly planning to send illegal aliens to major cities, including New York and Chicago. New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced during a radio appearance Tuesday that he had been made aware of Polis’ intentions. “We were notified yesterday that the governor of Colorado is now stating that they are going to be sending migrants to places like New York and Chicago,” he said. Adams complained that the move is “unfair” because “local governments” are being forced to “take on this national obligation.” Yes, the Lord of sanctuary city mayors is getting his fair share of the migrants. Do you remember when he said this: New York City is, and has always been, a City of immigrants. We are a destination for diversity and a place where people from every nation seek refuge, raise families, and enrich our communities. Under my administration, our government will reflect that.

That was then, when the talk of sanctuary cities was a cheap campaign speech. Now, The Lord is having second thoughts because he is tired of taking on "a national obligation." Well, the buses are coming and all that the Lord can do is take shots at the policy that he promoted with irresponsible statements.

