Here’s a novel idea: maybe the media should be honest and its journalists investigative

The Democrats and their media lapdogs are blaming Republicans for failing to raise the debt limit immediately, and claiming what a disaster it is to negotiate with the holdouts.

They act as though the Democrats have never voted against raising the ceiling — what a shame that the media won’t tell the truth and report that Joe Biden, Chuck Schumer, Dick Durbin, and a significant number of current Democrat politicians have voted against raising the limit.

Before the lame duck session began this month, when Democrats still had control of the House and Senate in December, they could have rammed this through like they did with the massive budget bill — but they didn’t.

They clearly prefer to have issues to campaign on instead of doing their jobs, just like with the border and immigration laws.

Most people pretending to be journalists are just appendages of the Democrat party pushing the radical leftist agenda. Facts haven’t mattered for a long time.

The U.S will not default and we will function just fine. Two weeks ago the media and other Democrats were acting like it was a disaster for the American people that it took a whopping four days to get a new Speaker.

It is truly a shame that every “solution” for Democrats is for the government to have more power and money while most Republicans believe the people are more important, just like the Founding Fathers envisioned.

In October of 2021, Mitch McConnell’s office published a thorough record, laying waste to any narrative that the Democrats never hindered agreements to raise the debt ceiling. See below:

What a tragedy that expecting Democrats to represent their constituents (the American people) and members of the media to objectively report facts is a lot to ask of these two institutions. But, their agenda only succeeds in an emotional environment, so it’s really no surprise they’re defined by a unique aversion to truth and reality.

