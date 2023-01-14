Gwen Stefani says 'I'm Japanese' and all hell breaks loose

Causing controversy is always what the news media is looking for, dating to even its golden era. In current times, controversy is the only reaction that the media aspires for.

The cake of outrage with the icing of virtue-signaling and an occasional cherry of victimhood on top is served to consumers to generate revenue.

Now for the latest controversial remarks by vocalist-songwriter Gwen Stefani.

In an interview with Allure magazine, Stefani, who is of Irish-American and Italian-American descent, remarked: “I’m Japanese.”

Few cared for the context of the remarks, they slammed it as cultural appropriation. Social media amplified the chaos.

Here’s the context:

Stefani said she was influenced by Japanese culture since childhood when her father, who traveled between California and Japan for work, regaled her with stories of Japanese street performers cosplaying as Elvis Presley and women with colorful hair in the town of Harajuku near Tokyo.

Stefani said that she traveled to Harajuku as an adult and experienced the Harajuku subculture. Stefani was so enamored by it, she recalled saying “My God, I'm Japanese and I didn't know it."

This was Stefani’s way of expressing an affinity and a deep but inexplicable connection to the culture.

Harajuku influenced Stefani’s 2004 debut solo album, Love. Angel. Music. Baby, and she toured with four Japanese and Japanese American backup dancers called “Harajuku Girls” and launched her popular “Harajuku Lovers” fragrance collection, available in bottles resembling the ‘Harajuku girls.’

Stefani’s interviewer, Allure editor Jesa Marie Calaor, who is Filipino-American, claimed that Stefani’s words of being Japanese “seemed to hang in the air” between them.

Calaor wrote that Stefani said she was Japanese multiple times and even identified with Hispanic and Latino communities and was “a little bit of an Orange County girl, a little bit of a Japanese girl, a little bit of an English girl.”

Calaor wrote that as a first-generation Filipina-American teen ‘starving for Asian representation in pop culture,’ she grew up wanting Stefani’s Harajuku-inspired perfumes, but the price tag of $45 was unaffordable.

Calaor revealed as an adult, she is reexamining Stefani's Harajuku era and thinks it may be cultural appropriation.

Calaor recalled being attacked with racial slurs because of her appearance, fearing for her father’s safety while he traveled on New York City subways, and boiled with anger as ‘grandparents were being attacked and killed because they were Asian.’

Perhaps those anger issues are still unresolved.

Calaor characterized Stefani as insensitive for claiming ‘to be part of this vibrant, creative community" but avoiding "the part of the narrative that can be painful or scary."

Calaor conceded that Stefani wasn’t purposefully malicious or hurtful, yet insisted that “words don’t have to be hostile in their intent in order to potentially cause harm.”

Calaor revealed that she and her colleagues, both Asian and Latina, walked away from the interview ‘unsettled.’

It caused Calaor to consult the co-director of Asian-American Studies at the University of Pennsylvania and a therapist of a psychotherapist group that serves the Asian-American community.

Both seemed to confirm Calaor's belief that Stefani was inappropriate, and that her lack of awareness wasn’t an excuse for her behavior, and being from the “dominant group” Stefani has the power to 'appropriate the customs of a marginalized group without the original context.'

Calaor seemed resentful that Stefani “made a lot of money tapping into other cultures for inspiration,” explicitly mentioning Stefani’s clothing line earning over $1 billion in sales. Also mentioned is Stefani selling over 50 million albums worldwide.

Calaor also mentions that Stefani has “taken some of those profits and made charitable donations” including $1 million and proceeds from a Harajuku Lovers T-Shirt following the tsunami in Japan.

The interview seemed like a premeditated hit job on Stefani. Allure magazine probably chose interviewers of Asian background knowing they could query Stefani about her fondness for Japanese culture and use her answer to cause outrage and attach their personal victimhood to it. That the story certainly gave Allure and Calaor some attention reveals the perils of print interviews.

Now for the outrage itself.

Some acts are definitely at this stage passé.

Blackening a face like Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau did, or like former Virginia Governor Ralph Northam did for a fancy dress party is considered inappropriate.

Democrats have a lot of interesting legacy like Jim Crow laws, Senator Byrd who organized and led a chapter of the Klu Klux Klan, the current Governor of Virginia, Ralph black face Northam, and they’ve totally destroyed our economy. To undo damage spending 10 trillion to boot. pic.twitter.com/ijQxMEJsdo — It was QT not QE 🇺🇸 (@joser290) October 9, 2021

Will you be wearing black face in honour of Black History Month Justin? https://t.co/yA96coCJba pic.twitter.com/fH0sLsPXhf — SaskLass (@SaskLass) February 3, 2022

Mocking or faking accents is also considered inappropriate.

Don Lemon, the dumbest man on television (with terrible ratings!). https://t.co/iQXCc7lvCt — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 28, 2020

Who has the worst, pandering fake Southern accent?



1. AOC



2. Hillary Clinton



(I've made a little video for you to be the judge) pic.twitter.com/aEihBjLhTO — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) April 5, 2019

What about 'diversity' that those who are outraged by Stefani, claim to champion?

It often means hiring people of minority groups based on skin color, religion, sexual orientation, etc. overriding meritocracy. These recruits are used for photo ops. Whenever there is an event, they are made to sit in the first rows. This forced diversity by the standards of those outraging over Stefani's comments can be called insensitive because it uses shallow tokenism instead of real empowerment.

Let’s look at the other side, i.e., the celebration of other cultures.

Back in the '90s, Stefani dressed up in a traditional Indian saree for an awards event. I remember it brought a smile to my grandmother's face when I showed her a photo of Stefani. Stefani used to wear a traditional Indian Bindi during that phase. It clearly wasn’t meant as an insult, it was a tribute. She was popularizing Indian culture through her art.

Image: Zach Cierzan, via Wikipedia // CC BY-SA 4.0