Florida homeowner shoots burglars. Police chief warns other potential crooks, ‘most people are armed’

This story makes me want to move to Polk County. Florida. Where I live in California, a homeowner that shoots an intruder would be prosecuted unless he or she could prove a reasonable fear of violence and no means of escape. God help you if the intruder turns out to be unarmed or there was a window behind you.

But in Polk County, as Slaynews.com reports:

A Florida police chief has responded to a homeowner shooting burglars in his home by issuing a warning to criminals that “most people are armed.” On Friday, a Florida man with a concealed weapon permit arrived home and found two intruders burglarizing his Polk County residence. The homeowner fired multiple rounds with his gun and struck one of the suspects before they both fled the scene. During a Friday press conference, Haines City Police Chief Gregory Goreck said that crooks should see the incident as a warning.

“One should expect that if you are brazen enough to enter into someone’s residence and it is not yours, with intent to commit an unlawful act, there may be repercussions,” Goreck said. “We live in Florida, and more so, we live in Polk County, and most people are armed,” he said.

