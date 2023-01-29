Finland’s less than auspicious debut for its ‘transgender’ national figure skater

Someone who purported to know told me that, among Scandinavian countries, Finland is thought to lag a bit behind Sweden, Denmark, and Norway. They view it as the kid brother who always tags along. I have no idea if it’s true, but that reputation may explain why Finland’s skating association decided to take the lead in introducing the world to its first so-called “transgender” figure skater. Whatever the reason, the video of the slab-like, inept Minna-Maaria Antikainen debuting on ice is incredibly amusing.

According to The Post Millennial, Antikainen’s appearance at the European Figure Skating Championships in Espoo, Finland, is something the Finnish sports world definitely wants to showcase:

Executive Director of the Finnish Figure Skating Association and Secretary General of the ISU European Figure Skating Championships Outi Wuorenheimo praised the gender diversity shown in the opening ceremony, saying: “Figure skating is a very conservative sport with various strict rules. In international competitions, same-sex skating pairs are not allowed, and there is no category for non-binary skaters. I hope that every country will start working for equality and diversity in the field.” [snip] “We want to change the figure skating world by showing that talking about a skater’s weight is not the top priority, but muscular, healthy athletes may also succeed at the top level. It is important that we have different-looking skaters of various sizes in the competitions,” Wuorenheimo continued.

Image: Reality quite literally brings Antikainen to his knees. Twitter screen grab.

Given how important “non-binary” skaters apparently are to Finland, one might think that the person being showcased as the first transgender national male-to-female figure skater would be a graceful, gazelle-like being who drifts across the ice in classic feminine fashion, even while executing leaps and spins that even the best female skaters physically can’t accomplish. Antikainen is not the person. Instead, the 59-year-old former farmer is nothing more than a chunky, unattractive, badly-aged man in a women’s skating costume. Worse, he can’t skate…at all:

I know it’s rude to laugh at the mentally ill but, heck, Antikainen keeps putting himself out there, with exhibitionism clearly a component of his mental illness. Below, you can view an older video showing Antikainen gamely trying to learn how to dance ballet en pointe and plowing across the ice in a bizarre Valkyrie costume, complete with molded breastplate:

Ultimately, Antikainen is a foolish and sad figure, even a tragic one. Anyone so hopelessly deluded should be treated with compassion but, more importantly, in a civilized society, he would get the help he needs to come to terms with his biological reality (and his athletic limitations).

Leftists, though, in thrall to the wonderful idea of completely deconstructing the Western culture that lifted people out of squalor, hunger, human sacrifice, and other transnational barbarism, willingly use pathetic people like Antikainen to advance their agenda. They should (but won’t) be ashamed of themselves. In the meantime, all that we can do is laugh at the slapstick that is our brave new world.