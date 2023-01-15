Establishment media no longer protecting Biden, another potent signal to him that he won’t be in the White House after January 21, 2025

It’s only taken a week for Joe Biden to lose all three pillars of power that have served to get him elected as president and protected him from the consequences of his incompetence in office. Andrew Weissmann, the ruthless chief of staff of the Mueller special counsel investigation is warning him of his legal jeopardy he faces from the politicized Department of Justice in the wake of leaks about him planning to run for re-election. Political insiders like David Gergen (and in an update, hatchet man Adam Schiff) are letting him know that they will offer tepid at best defense for him. And the last pillar of Democrat power, the corporate media, is not on board Team Biden anymore, either.

Joe Biden offered himself to Americans as a president they wouldn’t have to think about after the tumult of his predecessor. But an excruciating week of awkward disclosures and the appointment of a special counsel to investigate classified records found at his Delaware home and a former office dating to his time as vice president is beginning to strain his claim to competence.

While questions about Biden’s competence are no shock to readers of this and other conservative websites, it has been an article of faith in the corporate media that with Trump out of the White House, “the adults are in charge again.” Except that chief adult is a dolt, never smart in his prime, and is now well into senescence -- a truth that has been regarded as a state secret among his media defense corps. Now that they are admitting he may be noncompetent, the door is open on a flood of embarrassment reaching the pub lic that never watches Fox News or reds conservative publications.

Retired FBI special agent Mark Wauck writes at his Meaning in History site: