Cryin’ Adam grifts for petty cash and hawks signed editions of the January 6th report

There’s no way, in Joe Biden’s economy, that anyone actually bought what Adam Kinzinger is selling. Well, maybe that’s not entirely true; after all, Rob Reiner is still crying about an unauthorized tour of the Capitol over two years later. Read what he had to say just two days ago here.

In perhaps one of the sleaziest political grifts of the decade — and there have been a lot of ripoffs — the country’s lowest common denominator is selling signed copies of the January 6th Committee report for $100. But, if you want a signed hat, that’ll cost you another $60. Could Kinzinger be more like the stereotypical greasy salesman hawking worthless goods? I highly doubt it.

Read the description of the signed tome provided by Post Millennial here:

On January 6, 2021, the United States came perilously close to losing its democracy. A mob instigated by the president of the United States violently attacked the Capitol Building in Washington, DC, seeking to disrupt the certification of the electors in the presidential election and prevent the peaceful transfer of power for the first time in American history. … The attack was the culmination of a plot organized and driven by a defeated president, attempting to remain in power through a complex web of deceit, intimidation, and violence. This is the official report of the investigation into the attack-perhaps the most vital congressional investigation in American history-with exhibits, and witness testimony.

The most “vital congressional investigation” in the country’s congressional record? Really? I believe I recall Americans being less interested in Jan 6. than sitcom reruns. From Free Beacon:

CBS opted to bump a Young Sheldon rerun from its 8 p.m. primetime slot in favor of the Jan 6th committee hearing on Thursday evening. The decision backfired. Just 3.24 million people watched the network’s ‘Capitol Assault Hearings’ coverage Thursday night, according to the TV Ratings Guide. Exactly one week prior, 3.86 million people tuned into CBS to watch a Young Sheldon rerun, meaning an old episode of the coming-of-age sitcom garnered roughly 600,000 more viewers than the inaugural hearing.

(Let me remind you, the information in the report can be accessed online at no cost.) See what one prominent conservative Twitter user had to say about the embarrassing scheme below:

Let’s not forget that after the American people fired Kinzinger, he found employment at CNN. You couldn’t pay me to take a copy or a hat off his hands.

The advertisements appear on the former congressman’s Country First PAC website, which sees slogans like “Politically Homeless” and “Defeat the Extremes” — the domain also includes the following blurb to solicit financial donations for one of Kinzinger’s Democrat projects:

Michigan is ground zero in Ultra MAGA's war on democracy, with insurrectionists hoping to take control of the Michigan legislature unless they are stopped by Country First.

Because political theater has broached the absurd, I initially thought this news bit was a Babylon Bee creation. How could any self-respecting human being actually peddle this refuse?

Maybe since CNN is in the midst of bottomed-out ratings, and beggars can’t be choosers, what else would the poor man have if not public charity and pity?

Image: Twitter video screen grab.