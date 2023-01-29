Canadian deputy prime minister says the American middle class needs a pay cut

Chrystia Freeland, the ironically named Deputy Prime Minister of Canada and WEF devotee, has decreed that the American middle class “needs a pay cut.”

Ms. Freeland, you see, is irked that the American middle class makes “ten times” as much money as other nations’ middle classes.

Trudeau’s underling, apparently citing an unnamed American acquaintance, said: “We demand a higher paycheck than the rest of the world, so if you’re going to demand ten times the paycheck, you need to deliver ten times the value.”

A couple of questions need to be answered at this point.

First off, why has the American middle class made so much more than other country’s middle classes? It is because it has been astronomically more productive than other country’s middle classes—or lower or upper classes for that matter. In fact, a case could be made that the American middle class has carried the nation—and much of the world-- on its collective back for a very long time now.

Secondly, who the hell is Ms. Freeland to dictate what another nation's people should make? Ms. Tyrannical Busybody seems a bit jealous actually, no? And is using her umbrage to hide that fact.

In truth, the Canadian people would be better off if their government “representatives” took a pay cut! And the world would be better off if all those attending the WEF took a pay cut…and had ego-reduction surgery, to boot!

Sadly, the American middle class is taking a pay cut…via Biden-caused hyperinflation, rising taxes (in part to pay for benefits to illegal aliens), and shrinking retirement funds. (Also, life expectancy for members of the middle class is dropping.)

Prime Minister Trudeau and Deputy Prime Minister Freeland are quite the duo. In AOC parlance, they should educate themselves or shut the hell up.

The American middle class has enough problems dealing with President Biden and Vice President Harris.

