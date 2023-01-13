Boats powered by flammable pollutants are almost ready

Fishermen and recreational boaters in the U.S. are getting excited about these new boats (not). However, there are a few problems with them….

Their range is a whopping two hours at the high speed of 23 miles per hour. Maybe Biden and the Democrats can start another slush fund for their political supporters to install charging stations at lakes and the seas.

They are also a tad expensive: $400,000. The Democrats could offset that with another bill and a $350,000 tax credit only eligible to people making under $200,000.

Another con: they are heavy. The boats would probably sink if they put in a battery big enough to keep them charged.

Last week, the annual Consumer Electronic Show convened in Las Vegas, and per Wio News, “electric-powered boats create[d] a splash” — read what a tech journalist had to say:

Swedish company Candela this week unveiled an 8.5-meter electric-powered hydrofoil speedboat that can cruise for over two hours at 20 knots, or about 37 kmph. The rising fuel costs and environment-related concerns have boosted global entrepreneurial efforts to roll out electric-powered boats. The innovation has furthered up with sleek designs that lift the hull above the water’s surface at higher speeds. But with a roughly $400,000 price tag, neither the C-8 nor Navier’s N30 is aiming to replace the aluminum boat used to fish on the lake. Multiple media reports describe them as Teslas of the sea, with hopes that what starts off as a luxury vehicle could eventually help transform the marine industry. The early electric boat models, however, are expensive, heavy and could instill more serious ‘range anxiety’ than what drivers have felt about electric cars, according to Truist Securities analyst Michael Swartz. ‘You’re not anywhere near the type of electric boat where you can go 50 miles offshore and go fishing for a couple of hours and come back,’ Swartz is quoted as saying by Associated Press.

Also, I recall something about electric vehicles exploding in hurricane weather (lithium batteries and water exposure)... Can someone tell me how it’s safe to confine humans to a boat on water with this same battery?

Furthermore, how much crude oil product is required to mine the materials needed for these batteries?

Why are the elites, airlines, and businesses who advocate for “carbon zero” buying jets? Why are we spending so much on airports if we aren’t going to have jet fuel?

On another note, Biden, Newsom, and others have discovered another way to inflate prices and to destroy the poor, middle class, and small businesses. Now, gas stoves and furnaces are on the chopping block. I’ll agree to that when they stop jet-setting.

I will agree to get an electric car and electric stove when green pushers like Bill Gates, Michael Bloomberg, John Kerry, Al Gore, and others get rid of their mansions, jets, and yachts. As it is, I will buy a 2023 Dodge Charger this year, as it is the last year for a gas engine. This will be my fourth Charger, and I get around 28 miles per gallon, with a range of over 400 miles; and it takes less than five minutes to fill up.

Maybe Newsom should figure out a way to capture all the rain in California to solve their water problem instead of spending so much time campaigning, devising new ways to inflate costs, and combing his greased back hair.

And, to top it all off, we still haven’t seen one piece of scientific data that directly links temperatures or storms to the consumption of coal or oil. Of course facts haven’t mattered to the media and other Democrats for a long time.

