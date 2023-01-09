As Victoria's Secret goes woke, so goes the bad fortune of its shareholders. This is the story:

Victoria's Secret brand CEO Amy Hauk announced that she will be leaving the lingerie giant after a brief stint at the company. "Amy Hauk will be stepping down as CEO of Victoria’s Secret and PINK in order to spend more time with her family in Florida," the company said in a statement to Fox News Digital. The once-loved brand has had a tumultuous few years with an attempted rebranding that implemented "woke" policies like removing the iconic "Angels" models as well as the yearly fashion show. In 2020, Victoria’s Secret announced that it would permanently close around 250 stores in the U.S. and Canada after considerable profit loss.

We wish Ms. Hauk a lot of fun with her family.

Maybe she should take a little time to reread some of those business books about listening to and knowing your customers.

In other words, men and women walk into these stores to buy lingerie and other stuff. It could be a husband like me looking for an anniversary gift. Or it could be a wife looking to surprise her husband coming home from a business trip. I never heard of anybody who went to Victoria's Secret to hear a political message. Never. I guess that politics and sexy lingerie are never in the same sentence.

So why do these business executives with fancy degrees and their PC intentions keep going woke and going broke? It reminds me of a local merchant who did not carry a certain product. I asked him why and he said because my customers don't want that. The fellow is a Vietnamese refugee who came here in the 1970s. He has no MBA from Harvard or much in formal education but he knew what his customers wanted and stuck to it.

Yes, sell what your customers want and you won't go woke and broke.

