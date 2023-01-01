Arizona court rules that abortion doctors cannot be charged

Since the Supreme Court's ruling on Roe v. Wade in 1973, abortion has taken the lives of more than 65,000,000 people.

Most of these cases, were conducted for convenience's sake, despite activists' claims in the press that these acts were the result of rape or incest. Now with Roe v. Wade struck down in the Dobbs deicsion, states are to be allowed decide on the issue themselves.

That doesn't mean they are all making the right choices.

Take Arizona.

In Arizona, a court ruled that doctors who perform abortions will not be charged with crimes.

As reported by Politico:

An Arizona court has ruled that abortion doctors cannot be prosecuted under a pre-statehood law that criminalizes nearly all abortions yet was barred from being enforced for decades.

Politico went on to note that the state's court of appeals declined to repeal an 1864 law that carried a sentence of two-to-five years in prison for anyone who assists in performing an abortion, unless that abortion was done in response to a pregnancy that came as the result of rape or incest.

Additionally, the thesis of the court's ruling was that other Arizona laws allow doctors to legally perform abortions, although non-doctors would still be subject to charges under the old law.

Moreover, the pre-statehood law would only allow abortions if the mother’s life was in danger or in “jeopardy,” yet, this ruling was eventually struck down with the implementation of the Roe v. Wade decision, which stated that women have the “constitutional right” to an abortion. Where in the constitution is this right stated? Is their a specific page in which I can find it?

Doctors who willingly kill a baby should be prosecuted along the mother of the child who made the decision to kill her own.

I acknowledge that at times such a decision may be difficult, but based on statistics, rape and incest are very rare reasons for abortions. Most are done for convenience's sake.

The idea that someone would celebrate abortion, is appalling. The left constantly likes to contemplate that they are pro-women, however, they are the same party that has stripped women of their scholarship opportunities, solely based on their support for the integration of biological males into women’s sports. Is this supporting women?

Moreover, the left’s support for that act has led to biological males, who identify as females, to rape women. This is what the left supports.

When it comes to abortion, the excuse is always rape and incest. Yet, rape and incest make up only 1.5% of all abortion cases. Think about that. Every child aborted is someone who could’ve become the next president, doctor, surgeon, police officer. Firefighter, soldier, if only given the chance. As president Reagan said, “I’ve noticed that everyone who’s for abortion has already been born.”

Anthony Gonzalez is the president of the Conservative Club at his high school.

Image: Pixabay / Pixabay license