Another year, another round of global warming doomsday predictions that never came to pass

No matter how far the predictions are off, the sycophants in the media will continue predicting the talking points that the science is settled and continue their support for the destruction of industries that produce reasonably priced and reliable energy.

From the following article at Roseville Today

Heavy rains, big snow along with power outages, overflowing rivers and high winds rocked Northern California to end 2022 in dramatic fashion. A healthy dose of hydrologic optimism has eased concerns for the moment of dire predictions for a dry winter. The season is off to a strong start with more rain and snow on the way for early 2023. Hope remains strong for replenishing California’s 10 largest reservoirs this spring.

So the dire predictions were for a dry winter and the storms seem to be never ending. Thank goodness the climate is and has always been cyclical and natural.The reason the Earth has so many deserts and so much water is because we have always had floods and long droughts. It has nothing to do with our driving gas-powered vehicles. Mother Nature is much more powerful than humans. (Is it acceptable to use the term 'mother' or is that offensive?)

How many dire predictions have to be 100% wrong before the media starts doing their job to ask questions and do research instead of just repeating what they are told? There certainly have been a lot of them...

There is no answer for this question because most journalists seem intent on infecting the U.S. with radical leftist policies to destroy our way of life.

The CBS news show, 60 Minutes, had Paul Ehrlich on recently to again warn that we would all die soon.

Why does anyone think Ehrlich is a valuable expert? Anyone who thinks 60 Minutes is a purveyor of the truth is confused.

Here are some of the previous dire predictions of Ehrlich and others that were 100% wrong, according to the AEI's Mark Perry

4. “Population will inevitably and completely outstrip whatever small increases in food supplies we make,” Paul Ehrlich confidently declared in the April 1970 Mademoiselle. “The death rate will increase until at least 100-200 million people per year will be starving to death during the next ten years.” 5. “Most of the people who are going to die in the greatest cataclysm in the history of man have already been born,” wrote Paul Ehrlich in a 1969 essay titled “Eco-Catastrophe! “By…[1975] some experts feel that food shortages will have escalated the present level of world hunger and starvation into famines of unbelievable proportions. Other experts, more optimistic, think the ultimate food-population collision will not occur until the decade of the 1980s.” 6. Ehrlich sketched out his most alarmist scenario for the 1970 Earth Day issue of The Progressive, assuring readers that between 1980 and 1989, some 4 billion people, including 65 million Americans, would perish in the “Great Die-Off.” 12. Paul Ehrlich chimed in, predicting in his 1970 that “air pollution…is certainly going to take hundreds of thousands of lives in the next few years alone.” Ehrlich sketched a scenario in which 200,000 Americans would die in 1973 during “smog disasters” in New York and Los Angeles. 13. Paul Ehrlich warned in the May 1970 issue of Audubon that DDT and other chlorinated hydrocarbons “may have substantially reduced the life expectancy of people born since 1945.” Ehrlich warned that Americans born since 1946…now had a life expectancy of only 49 years, and he predicted that if current patterns continued this expectancy would reach 42 years by 1980, when it might level out.

Erlich is an idiot. And anyone who keeps citing him as an 'expert' is a bigger one.