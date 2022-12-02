With his antisemitic rant, Kanye’s bipolar disorder is getting the better of him

Kanye West has acknowledged that he suffers from bipolar disorder. It’s a terrible mental illness that sees people swing wildly between bizarre excesses and paralyzing depression. When they’re on a high, they say and do things that are, quite literally, crazy. That seems to be the best way to understand Kanye West appearing on Alex Jones’s show and praising Hitler. It’s just a shame that his obvious mania takes the form of growing antisemitism.

That Kanye suffers from bipolar disorder is no secret, causing him to have both manic and depressive episodes. During the manic phase, sufferers may show

increased self-esteem or grandiosity, racing thoughts, pressured speech that is difficult to interrupt, decreased need for sleep, disinhibited social behavior, increased goal-oriented activities and impaired judgment, which can lead to exhibition of behaviors characterized as impulsive or high-risk, such as hypersexuality or excessive spending.

Another word for the complete breakdown in normal behavior is “decompensating.”

Yesterday, when appearing on the Alex Jones show, Kanye presented a perfect example of the type of decompensating you see in bipolar people, especially a fabulously wealthy person who ends up in the spotlight. Everyone is talking about Kanye’s vile Hitler comments and open antisemitism, but it’s important to note his actual appearance. He appeared on the set with his face completely covered and, although indoors, he was dressed as if he were in a snowstorm. It's almost as if he were trying to hide away from his worst self:

Image: Kanye West on the Alex Jones show. YouTube screen grab.

Kanye West praised Adolf Hitler and unleashed an anti-Semitic diatribe while wearing a black hood that covered his face and head during a bizarre appearance with Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones on Thursday. “I see good things about Hitler, also,” the rapper who changed his legal name to Ye told Jones on Thursday. “Every human being has value that they brought to the table, especially Hitler.” “I was thinking about Satan,” Ye continued. “Whether it’s the Zionists or Hitler — it’s not the person. It’s Satan using the people, who are controlled by demonic forces.” Ye elaborated, telling Jones: “The Jewish media has made us feel like the Nazis and Hitler have never offered anything of value to the world.” “Meanwhile, there’s all of these things that are happening.” Ye went on to mention that Planned Parenthood was engaged in “new world order population eugenics that is happening to this date.” The rapper then went on to read anti-Semitic jokes that a comedian made about Ben Shapiro, the conservative commentator and podcast host.

There’s more, but I won’t repeat it here. It’s enough to observe that this is a deeply disturbed man. Paying attention to what he says is as sensible as seeking meaning in the street corner ravings of the schizophrenic, drug-addled homeless man in downtown New York City or San Francisco. Kanye’s recent appearances, along with his new homies (the opportunistic Nick Fuentes and Milo Yiannapoulos), are cries for help that someone needs to take seriously.

By the way, after I wrote the above, I discovered that Ben Shapiro, who was the butt of Kanye’s manic antisemitism, rather than taking umbrage, feels as I do:

Ye is clearly suffering from a mental breakdown. It’s an act of cruelty to have him on the air at this point. He needs treatment, not a spotlight. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) December 1, 2022

In the words of the old song, Kanye is “more to be pitied than censured,” and he needs help. I hope, too, that this help comes soon because, as matters stand, he’s both a danger to himself and, because he has a bully pulpit, to others because his deranged antisemitism can literally infect American culture.