Welfare queen touches down (Congress salivates) and us ingrates are supposed to thank him

February marked the reanimation of the perpetual conflict between Russia and Ukraine, and for the first time since then, Zelensky left his homeland, and yesterday, touched down in the heart of the political Swamp — shocker, he fit right in.

To set the stage, Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday:

Providing assistance for Ukrainians to defeat the Russians is the number one priority for the United States right now….

After flying in on an American aircraft, Zelensky delivered an address before Congress, telling the lawmakers that the American people hadn’t sacrificed enough for the war on the Russo-Ukraine border, and to think of the deficit spending and transfer of wealth as an investment in globalism rather than a handout to the elites. In Zelensky’s words per CNN:

We have artillery, yes. Thank you. We have it. Is it enough? Honestly, not really. Your money is not charity… It’s an investment in the global security and democracy that we handle in the most responsible way.

Go. Pound. Sand.

But, wait, it gets worse. Congress gobbled it up, and the product was a wad of slimy phlegm — pardon my grotesqueness, but I was actually softer language than I’d prefer to use.

Lindsey Graham said:

One of the most impressive speeches ever given at the #MSC, or anywhere, was given by President Zelensky of Ukraine.



He laid out, in no uncertain terms, the price of appeasement and reaffirmed his nation’s determination to defend freedom. https://t.co/NGclmFxAmc — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) February 19, 2022

Then, Adam Schiff tweeted:

Honored to hear President Volodymyr Zelenskyy tonight, the Churchillian figure of our time.



When we last met, I told him how inspired I was by him — and how the US would always stand by his people.



Today, that commitment is as ironclad as ever.



We are with you, Mr. President. — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) December 22, 2022

Oh, think the salivation stops there? Think again — listen to what David Frum at The Atlantic had to say, “He [Zelensky] came to thank the U.S. for supporting Ukraine. It is Americans who should thank him.” Are. You. Kidding. Me.

Frum went on:

What the Western world is getting in return for its aid is a powerful recommitment to its own best self. We didn’t believe the Ukrainians could do it, in part because we didn’t believe we could do it. But they did. And so did we. And we look now at both Ukraine and ourselves in new ways. The extremists and conspiracists and populists, the authoritarians and kleptocrats and theocrats who have all gained so much ascendancy in recent years, they do not speak for us. That small man in the olive-green jersey at the rostrum of the House of Representatives, he spoke for us. And the reception given to him today by the president and by Congress told the world that his words had been heard and received and understood by the great democracy-minded majority of Americans.

News flash: Congress neither speaks for me, nor do they “represent” me, despite their duty to do so. In fact, Congress does not speak for America, and they do not represent America, clearly. Its members are more dedicated to foreign interests and foreign investments than American ones — do those behaviors and allegiances not adequately define what it means to be a “traitor”? I’d wager so.

