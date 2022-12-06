'Violence on both sides' narrative at the WaPo downplays Palestinian murders of Israelis

Palestinian terrorists are back at it. "Twin rush-hour blasts at bus stops in Jerusalem kill teenager, injure 18" (11/24/22) is another report of sadistic Palestinian terrorists, this time targeting bus stops with "explosives that were placed in bags and contained nails and pieces of metal to maximize the impact." When the Post says "to maximize the impact," it means that the bombs were designed to maim and kill as many Jews as possible. The Israeli bus system is heavily populated with children, young mothers pushing baby carriages, and seniors. They were the targets.

The Post explains that "the blasts come amid a surge in violence between Israelis and Palestinians this year." The Post further states, "[S]ince the spring, a string of Palestinians stabbings, shootings, and car rammings have put Israel on high alert. In response, the Israel military has conducted near-nightly raids" in areas "where a number of assailants have originated." In another incident, "a Palestinian teenager carried out a combined stabbing and car ramming attack near the West Bank settlement of Ariel, killing three Israelis."

The Post is a Palestinian propaganda machine. The blasts did not come "amid a surge in violence between Palestinians and Israelis." They were part of a continuous Palestinian Arab attack against Israelis/Jews, which has persisted for over 100 years. For the Post to pretend the violence is "between" the Israeli victims and the Palestinian aggressors is like saying there is violence between car-owners and carjackers.

The Washington Post seems fixated on defending Palestinian murderers. How can these people not know right from wrong? Yes, there is a dispute over land. Disputes over land are not a new phenomenon — even long disputes. It won't ever justify murder of innocent civilians.

Dr. Michael Berenhaus is a freelance watchdog activist who works tirelessly to combat anti-Israel bias in the media. He has been widely published in news sources such as The Economist, the New York Times, and the Washington Post.

Image: Daniel X. O'Neil via Flickr, CC BY 2.0.