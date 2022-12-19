By the time you read this, the U.S. is on course to be trampled by at least 15,000 illegal entries every day.

At half that rate, by November, 14 Customs and Border Protection agents had committed suicide this year. The fentanyl flowing past beleaguered officers is now the leading cause of death for Americans ages 18 to 49. Declaring a state of emergency in a city where as many as 30 people at a time are popping out of manholes, El Paso mayor Oscar Leeser declared a state of emergency on Dec. 17, saying he expects to grapple with up to 6,000 unlawful arrivals per day after Title 42 expulsions end on Dec. 21.

Of course, these new faces on our streets are just salt-of-the-earth folks -- families who only want a better life for their children. Odd, though, as pointed out on the new podcast “Conversation Balloons,” how our public schools are not bursting at the seams with immigrant children thirsty for education.

Unlike concerned citizens, President Biden refuses to talk about all this, with Democrats or Republicans. The Democrat El Paso mayor has lost patience with Washington’s promises to do something if he would stay quiet. California Governor Gavin Newsom recently accused Biden of failing to “take some responsibility and ownership.” CNN White House correspondent Jeremy Diamond implied on Dec. 18 that the White House has been ignoring the problem. Even our ignoble FBI director Christopher Wray fumes at the inaction.

Our border agents, local police, and other diverted officials, are run ragged, tending to the innumerable needs created, rather than keeping order and interdicting illegal drugs.

It is tyranny by omission.

That was the tenor of a lot of the complaints in the Declaration of Independence, where most of the initial grounds for revolution listed were not things done, but things the King failed to do:

“He has refused his assent to laws…most wholesome and necessary for the public good” “He has forbidden his Governors to pass laws of immediate and pressing importance….and utterly neglected to attend to [needed laws]” “He has refused for a long time [to take other actions], the States remaining in the mean time exposed to all the dangers of invasion from without, and convulsion within ” “He has…obstruct[ed] the [immigration and naturalization laws]” “He has obstructed the administration of Justice, by refusing his assent to laws” “He has abdicated government here.”

This is all a tyrannical and cruel abuse of power -- by nonuse of the power we entrusted to the president so that he would protect us and our borders. The Declaration concluded that the character of the king was that of a “tyrant.”

Failing to faithfully execute and enforce the laws of the land does not take much energy. The decrepit and addled Joe Biden has been the perfect tyrant for the job.