December 12, 2022

#TwitterFiles No. 5 drop paints a damning picture of Twitter’s Maoist culture

By Andrea Widburg

Bari Weiss has just published the fifth installment in Elon Musk’s exposé about the rampant corruption in Twitter. This matters because Twitter is no ordinary company. Even more than Facebook or other social media sites, it was the dominant platform for political speech in America—and Twitter employees were Maoists waging a cultural revolution against President Trump and anyone who voted for him.

I’ll load Weiss’s tweets below, but here’s the quick summary:  On January 8, Trump loaded two tweets, one saying that the 75,000,000 Americans who voted for him would be heard and the other saying that he would not attend Biden’s “inauguration” (or, as I always think of it, his “installation”). Those Twitter employees in charge of analyzing tweets concluded that Trump’s tweets had not violated any policy.

The zealots on Twitter’s bloated payroll (most of whom had graduated from America’s hard-left colleges), however, were having none of that. They were adamant that Trump had violated the policy against incitement. As one employee stated in the company’s Slack channel, it was “pretty obvious he’s going to try to thread the needle of incitement without violating the rules.” In other words, these proud products of America’s academic system firmly believed that they had to violate their own rules in order to prevent Trump from continuing not to violate their rules.

Weiss has chapter and verse showing the Maoist employees demanding that Trump be kicked off America’s premier political platform, even as those given the task of analyzing his tweets could not twist them into anything approaching conduct that violated Twitter’s rules. Weiss, to her credit, makes the point that, even as Twitter was twisting itself into intellectually corrupt pretzels to silence an American president, it was an open platform for world leaders engaged in genuine incitement.

Image by Andrea Widburg.

Those who remained on the platform were Iran’s Ayatollah demanding Israel’s annihilation, a Malayan Prime Minister calling for Muslims to “kill millions of French people,” the Nigerian leader inciting violence against pro-Biafra groups, the Ethiopian Prime Minister calling on citizens to take up arms against a region within Ethiopia, and India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s threat to imprison Twitter employees for restoring accounts he disliked. Twitter deleted their inciting tweets but did not delete them.

And of course, Vijaya Gadde, Twitter’s Trump-hating top attorney, tried to twist Trump’s word into “coded incitement to further violence.” In other words, if Trump says it, it must be an incitement to violence because his 75,000,000 supporters are all waiting to rise up. This mindset appears in a Slack conversation referring to an idea from the “scaled enforcement team”: “SCALE is asking if we would consider Trump’s Tweet for GOV. If we consider ‘American Patriots’ to refer to the rioters, they have a point.”

Somehow, neither Gadde, SCALE, or other Twitter employees had concerns during Occupy Wall Street, the Ferguson Riots, or any of the violence that ensued following George Floyd’s death from the combined effects of multiple illegal drugs in his system. The effort, always, was to silence Trump. Any voices to the contrary—voices that pointed to Twitter’s own policies and previous patterns and practices, were silenced.

The reason behind this madness was the SCALE team had lost all perspective, coming to  “view him [Trump] as the leader of a terrorist group responsible for violence/deaths comparable to Christchurch shooter or Hitler and on that basis and on the totality of his Tweets, he should be de-platformed.” The rest of the Twitter staff was the same. During a 30-minute all-staff meeting that Jack Dorsey and Gadde chaired, employees became increasingly hysterical.

Yoel Roth, Twitter’s chief censor and the man with a predilection for porn and an unpleasant obsession with children, brushed off the few voices concerned that Twitter’s employees were themselves mindless Nazis. When Dorsey appeared to want a clear statement about what was going on, Roth even wrote “god [sic] help us [this] makes me think he wants to share it publicly.”

After Twitter banned Trump, the staff members that had pushed for the ban were ecstatic. They were now ready to move on to banning all COVID content that ran counter to Fauci, the CDC, and the incoming Biden administration. Wiser heads were worried, but they did not prevail.

I urge you to read Weiss’s entire Twitter thread, which paints a damning picture of an increasingly Maoist culture among the hysterical (and, as it turns out, mostly useless) Twitter staff. These are the same caliber of employees whom we’ve seen bullying Netflix, Disney, and other woke companies—although it’s important to note that, often, companies yield to these employees because their own management must answer to BlackRock and Vanguard, both of which have hard-left managements and impose those values on the companies in their portfolios.

