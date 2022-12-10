Tucker Carlson's onetime 'Liberal Sherpa,' Cathy Areu, is arrested and in jail in Miami

In the early days of Tucker Carlson’s prime time Fox News show (from shortly after its premiere in 2017 until around 2020), before it found its current footing, a frequent guest, dubbed the “liberal sherpa,” was Cathy Areu. She served as an outrageous foil for Carlson, who debated her on her outrageous claims of support for a variety of bizarre radical left positions.

On Friday, December 9, Areu was arrested and jailed in Miami, Florida, according to the Daily Mail which broke the story, for “kidnapping her own mom TWICE and scamming her out of $224,000.”

The Daily Mail article, published on December 9, goes into detail about the alleged crimes of Areu – felonies – which landed her in jail in Florida.

According to the Daily Mail, which often breaks stories in the U.S. that other media fail to report:

Cathy Areu, 51, was arrested on Friday in Miami and faces numerous charges Prosecutors say she defrauded her own 88-year-old mom for at least $224,000 Areu allegedly tried to drag her mother to a nursing home against her will

The article continues:

The self-proclaimed 'Liberal Sherpa' who once was a regular guest on Fox News stole at least $224,000 from her 88-year-old mother and physically dragged the elderly woman to a nursing home against her will, Florida authorities said on Friday. Cathy Areu, 51, faces numerous felony charges including kidnapping, exploitation of the elderly and organized scheme to defraud. She is being held without bond in Miami-Dade county jail. Areu previously appeared as an unpaid guest on a number of Fox News shows until 2020, when she filed a sexual harassment lawsuit naming hosts Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson -- a claim that was later dismissed by a judge.

Cathy Areu, 51, is seen following her Friday (Dec. 9) arrest in Miami on numerous felony charges including kidnapping, exploitation of the elderly and organized scheme to defraud

Source: Miami-Dade Corrections

For several years after Tucker Carlson’s program premiered on Fox News in prime time in the fall of 2017, Areu was inexplicably a frequent guest on the show.

Her appearances ceased, however, after 2020 when she attempted to sue Fox News hosts Carlson and Sean Hannity alleging sexual harassment.

According to the Daily Mail, her suits were dismissed.

Screenshot of one of Areu’s many appearances on Tucker Carlson’s Fox News program

Her arrest on Friday has also been reported in Miami media, including the Miami-Herald which reported in its article that:

Miami-Dade police detectives had been trying to arrest her since June, when a judge signed a warrant for her arrest. According to a Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office press release, she is believed to have been evading arrest and even took off to Mexico for a time.

NBC 6 South Florida also reported:

Prosecutors said Areu Jones has been sought by the State Attorney’s Office Elder Exploitation Task Force and the Miami-Dade Police Department since an arrest warrant was issued for her in June, but she allegedly relocated several times, including to Mexico, to avoid arrest.

Areu Jones was booked into the Miami-Dade jail early Friday and remained held without bond.

It should be noted that anyone arrested for an alleged crime or crimes is presumed innocent until convicted by a jury.

Stay tuned for developments.

