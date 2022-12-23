Trump issues a fiery rebuttal to January 6 committee

A few days ago, the unconstitutionally conducted January 6 committee referred Donald Trump for criminal prosecution. Yesterday, it published its final, detailed report. In true Trumpian fashion, Trump came out swinging, calling out the lies and omissions that fueled the committee’s ludicrous referral. No wonder Trump’s supporters still stand by him.

The 845-page report looks comprehensive, but it’s not, and that’s one of the main points Trump makes in his statement. The report is honest about one thing, though. It insists that Congress must ban Trump from ever holding office again. And there you have the whole point of this exercise: Democrats and anti-Trump Republicans will do anything, no matter how corrupt, to keep Trump from returning to the White House.

It's a silly recommendation because Congress lacks the power to ban Trump. The only limitations on a person’s running for office are in the Constitution: Thirty-five years or older, native-born American, a resident for 14 years and, via the 22nd Amendment, limited to two terms of office. Moreover, as noted here, we’ve already had a convicted felon run, so even a corrupt indictment and trial won’t stop Trump.

So, what does Trump have to say? Here’s his statement/rebuttal:

EXCLUSIVE: Trump Reacts to J6 Committee Final Report pic.twitter.com/W1nIOage50 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) December 23, 2022

Trump points out that, even as America disintegrates under Joe Biden’s policies and derelictions, the media and Congress have fed Americans lies through the January 6 Committee. For example, the committee omitted the fact that, in his speech, Trump urged protesters to make their voices heard “peacefully and patriotically.” The committee also deliberately omitted that part of Trump’s tweet telling protesters to go home “with love and in peace.”

When it comes to the tweets Trump sent, Trump explains that the committee flat-out lies, falsely claiming he didn’t respond for 187 minutes. In fact, within 25 minutes of learning of the Capitol breach, Trump issued a statement calling for respect for law enforcement and tweeted out yet another statement to that effect 30 minutes later.

A key point Trump makes (and one the committee also omits) is that days before January 6, he urged the deployment of 10,000-20,000 National Guard troops to keep the event safe. That proves Trump’s intent was safety and security, not violence and insurrection. Or, as he says,

There was no insurrection, and there wasn’t going to be an insurrection. It was made up by these sick people. Nancy Pelosi and the D.C. Mayor refused. If they’d listened to me, my recommendation, none of this would have happened, and you wouldn’t have heard about January 6, as we know it.

It wasn’t just Nancy Pelosi and D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser. It was also the Pentagon that refused to convene the National Guard. And when it comes to security, says Trump, the committee ignored the catastrophic security failures at the Capitol.

Trump also took issue with the committee pushing the ridiculous, purely hearsay, and provably false story that Trump lunged for a steering wheel to commandeer a presidential limousine.

Ultimately, Trump emphasizes that there is “not a single shred of evidence” that he called for or wanted violence at the Capitol. The claim, he says, is “a monstrous lie,” just as the whole Russia hoax was a lie. It’s part and parcel of a package of “misinformation” and election cheating.

What happened, says Trump, is that a protest got tragically out of control. The Democrats then seized it and weaponized it. “It’s about taking away your speech, taking away your vote, and taking away your freedom.” For that, he says, the people on the committee are “Sick people,” “dangerous,” and “Marxists.”

Trump acknowledges the endless stream of “witch hunts” since he came down the escalator: the Russia hoax, the Ukraine hoax, the ludicrous impeachments, the raid on Mar-a-Lago, and putting a confirmed Trump hater in charge of the special prosecutor’s investigation. He even throws in the FBI’s laptop cover-up for good measure.

Ultimately, says Trump, the people aren’t going to stand for it. The “Unselect Committee” will be remembered as “a con job and a disgrace,” while we “make America great again.”

Trump may well be right. McLaughlin & Associates, a pro-Trump Republican polling outfit, claims that its poll, which looks at probable voters and properly balances party turnout, shows that Trump is as “strong as ever”:

John and Jim McLaughlin, who run McLaughlin & Associates, recently released their poll that shows the former president ahead of DeSantis 48%-23%, just as popular as he was on Election Day last month, and leading Biden 48%-45%.

As a wise person suggested, Trump won by such a large margin that the Democrats had to round up so many votes in the wee hours of the morning that Biden, a decrepit, demented, corrupt fossil, ended up allegedly winning by the most votes in history.