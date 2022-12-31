Toxic masculinity strikes again: Man who saved 24 stranded motorists in Buffalo snowstorm identified

The best story of the day comes from the deep snows of Buffalo, New York, where 50 inches of snow buried the city in blizzard conditions, leaving cars on the road stranded and 40 people dead.

Except that there would have been a lot more of them had this man not stepped up.

According to ABC News:

Police in the town of Cheektowaga, just outside of Buffalo, credit 27-year-old Jay Withey with saving the lives of two dozen people during the deadly storm by rescuing strangers from cars trapped in the snow and bringing them into a school for shelter. "I feel 100% that Jay's actions were heroic and 100% saved lives," Cheektowaga Police Chief Brian Gould said. It all began when Withey went to pick up a friend who was stranded. But with only a quarter of a tank of gas left, his car quickly became stuck in the whiteout conditions. "The wind blowing, the snow falling -- you couldn't see if you stuck your hand out. You couldn't see the tap of your fingers of your own hand," he said. Soaking wet and freezing, Withey decided to seek shelter inside a local school and broke a window to get inside. But instead of hunkering down and resting, he ventured back out into the dangerous conditions to help others who were stranded. "I can see there's a couple other vehicles stuck in the vicinity of the school. So I go to them and tell them I've broken into the school and that there’s heat in there," Withey said. "It was a matter of survival. It was just a very scary situation to be in," he said.

Withey not only brought in 24 people stranded in cars on the snowy roads (and based on the pictures, a couple of pets), he busted open the school's kitchen door and got them provisions. Then he made his way to the nurse's office for blankets.

After the 24 lives were saved, Withey and his 24 new friends-for-life cleaned up after themselves and Withey left a note on the door, apologizing for breaking into the school.

The police identified the man by putting out a notice -- to praise him for his quick-thinking courage, resourcefulness, and risk-taking to save others in danger of dying in the snow.

Do you recognize “Merry Christmas Jay”? He pulled people from cars & sheltered them in a near by school.He left a note apologizing for the damage & use of the snow blower he used to make a path to the school.We want to thank “Jay” for his heroic actions that saved people’s lives. pic.twitter.com/iqdKitwEHa — Cheektowaga Police (@CPDNYInfo) December 29, 2022

Nope, they said 'thank you' and vowed with the others to have a summer reunion with the man.

