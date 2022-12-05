The Waukesha Christmas parade continues

Yesterday marked one year since a driver deliberately rammed into a festive Christmas parade, killing six while injuring scores more in the small town of Waukesha, Wisconsin; and yesterday, the parade returned for its 59th anniversary. The parade was a combination of emotional tributes to those senselessly lost, and a joyful determination to continue.

Emotions were running high, not only for the people who performed in the parade but also for those who attended. In the words of Andrea Dorantes, herself an attendee at both the parade this year and last year said:

Last year after the parade we all came together, and it’s just nice that even a year later, we’re all still together, so it kind of solidified the whole community and kept us solidified for the whole year. The spirit never went away for Waukesha Strong[.]

For some, it was an opportunity to heal. Per Joe Eisenman:

It’s a very full circle moment being back. Immediately after the events of last year I started therapy so that way I could start healing right away so this is definitely the last step in my healing process[.]

For others, like Eisenman’s father Chris, it was an opportunity to offer support:

I just went through everything that he went through last year. We weren’t here but we went through it when he [Joe] was here[.]

The people of Waukesha experienced heartbreak and tragedy, but refused to allow it to bring them down — they are true examples of the American spirit.

Although the parade will always be a combination of joy and grief, the parade continued — as it should. May the memory of those lost forever be a blessing.

